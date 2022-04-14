Sony introduces compact 4K PTZ camera with super zoom

Sony Electronics has expanded its PTZ camera line-up with the introduction of the new SRG-X40UH.

The camera adopts 4K Exmor R CMOS image sensor and delivers high-quality images at 4K alongside powerful zoom capability with a wide viewing angle, UVC and HDMI connectivity. The camera is planned to ship in November 2022.

The camera is designed for remote communication and monitoring in a wide range of markets such as corporate, education and healthcare. With simple functionality and interface connection, it’s easy to connect and use for live streaming video.

As an affordable 4K PTZ camera, the SRG-X40UH will deliver outstanding detail and high-quality imagery, natural color reproduction and high sensitivity that captures facial or other relevant details in remote communications situations, even in low light. In addition, oversampling from 4K will deliver excellent image quality even in FHD.

A powerful zoom up to 40x in FHD and 30x in 4K with the Clear Image Zoom technology, combined with an approximately 70-degree wide viewing angle will complement smooth and rapid PTZ movement. A ceiling mounting option means that this camera can capture important scenes in different locations, from small conference rooms to large auditoriums.

The SRG-X40UH, with its simple UVC and HDMI connections and PoE+ support, can be integrated into existing systems with minimum cabling, and remotely controlled through a VISCA/VISCA over IP command.

Remote Communication in Corporate or Education Settings

From video conferences to video recording, Sony’s PTZ cameras and remote cameras are reliable options that suit a wide range of teaching spaces and meeting areas.

Silent and discreet, the new SRG camera is a stylish addition to any boardroom or teaching setting. The cameras enhance teaching and collaborative learning through live streaming, connecting students and lecturers in real time across different campuses or locations.

4K clarity also contributes to today’s increased demand for interactive discussions, streaming and recording lectures and classroom presentations for both live and future use.