NAB Show 2022: FOR-A introduces multi-channel signal processor for SDI and IP hybrid operation
FOR-A is introducing its new FA-1616 multi-channel signal processor with software-defined architecture at this year’s NAB Show.
With IP, users gain the ability to support higher resolution video, a growing over-the-top (OTT) market, and better infrastructure connectivity. Yet, broadcasters need to protect their hardware investment with choices that bridge the technology gap.
FOR-A has developed a new line of products, including the FA-1616, that provide a flexible, cost-effective gateway to the IP world. Having SMPTE ST-2110 and ST-2022 I/F, FA-1616 would be an optimal gateway between SDI and IP as well as IP to IP and SDI to SDI – which is ideal for SDI & IP hybrid operation.
The FA-1616 multi-channel signal processor series includes three exceptional all-around performers. These three models provide either 16 input/16 output, selectable 16 I/O, or selectable 32 I/O – allowing the user to configure the system to suit their needs. Available expansion cards allow the selection of bitrates (12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI), video over IP (SMPTE ST 2022/SMPTE ST 2110), and audio I/O (embedded audio, AES/EBU, analog audio, MADI and Dante). In addition, the FA-1616 delivers flexible time code management (LTC/ATC/VITC), high-quality picture conversion (up/down/cross, aspect ratio, resize/repositioning), and powerful image processing (dynamic range conversion and RGB color/differential color correction modes).
The FA-1616’s frame synchronizer supports 4K/12G-SDI/High Dynamic Range/Wide Color Gamut and Video-over-IP (SMPTE ST 2022-6/SMPTE ST 2110), plus simultaneous processing of 4K UHD and HD video by using four channels together as a 4K processor. Like other products in the FOR-A line, it can be monitored and controlled via a web browser or Ember+ and monitored via SNMP networking protocol. To ensure reliability and peace of mind in every situation, a redundant power supply is standard on all models.
“A software-defined architecture is the perfect solution for a cost-effective migration from SDI to media-over-IP,” said Satoshi Kanemura of FOR-A.
“Adding new functionality through software means the customer can configure the system to their needs, without additional hardware investment. It also means that hybrid production, using a variety of signal formats, can be easily accomplished. This kind of agile solution is what drives FOR-A, and the kind of innovative thinking that powers all FOR-A products.”
