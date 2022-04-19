NAB Show 2022: Ikegami showing new cameras plus HFR, IP and UHD HDR

Ikegami will debut several new solutions at the 2022 NAB Show.

Ikegami will be exhibiting innovations in Ultra High Definition High Dynamic Range (UHD HDR), High Frame Rate (HFR), and Internet Protocol (IP).

New cameras at Ikegami’s Booth C-4426 will include the Ikegami UHK-X700, UHK-X750, and UHL-F4000. There will be a new base station and a new camera control unit in the BSX-100 and CCU-X100. In addition, the ULE-217-HDR HD monitor will be introduced.

Ikegami UHK-X700 and UHK-X750 IP-capable UHD HDR HFR cameras

The Ikegami UHK-X700 camera will be debuting at NAB Show 2022, offering high signal quality, versatile connectivity, and a robust build that are essential in today’s multi-resolution media world.

The flagship UHK-X700 supports HFR capture for slow-motion, and can be pedestal or tripod mounted or operated over the shoulder. It incorporates three 2/3-inch CMOS UHD sensors with a global shutter to minimize artifacts when shooting LED screens or scenes illuminated with flash or strobe lighting. Full HDR/SDR support is included with the UHK-700, plus the ability to choose between BT.2020 and BT.709 color spaces. HFR shooting at up to 2x speed in UHD or up to 8x in HD via the base station is possible as an option. When combined with the Ikegami BSX-100 base station or CCU-X100, the camera supports simultaneous output in UHD/HD video formats. IP interface of video, audio, and intercom inputs and outputs is available as an option at the base station or CCU.

UHD video is available with the Ikegami UHK-X700 as a 12G-SDI feed directly from the camera head, allowing it to be integrated into a wireless system. Weighing only 5 kg, the UHK-X700 comes with a B4 lens mount and has an optical sensitivity of F10 when operating at UHD/59.94p. Peripheral options include the OCP-300 control panel and SE-U430 system expander. Ikegami also offers a choice of two types of viewfinder for this model, including the VFL201D 2-inch LCD and VFL701D 7-inch full HD LCD.

Ikegami’s UHK-X750 full studio camera also debuts, with all of the UHK-X700’s advanced features except for those that apply to portable shoulder operation. The UHK-X750 offers lower center-of-gravity and easier staging compared to a portable camera with telephoto lens and supporter. In addition, the Ikegami UHK-X750 full studio camera features a greater design emphasis on ease of service and cool operation.

Ikegami UHL-F4000 compact multi-role UHD HDR camera

Also new for NAB, the Ikegami UHL-F4000 is a compact and lightweight UHD HDR camera with low power consumption. Designed for use in applications such as aerial video capture and studio robotics, its high sensitivity sensors capture broadcast quality color video across a wide range of night or day conditions. Image adjustment capabilities of the UHL-F4000 include noise removal and digital zoom. The camera head uses three CMOS global shutter sensors capturing natural images completely clear of geometric distortion and flash band effects.

Features include haze reduction, image sharpening, vertical image reversal and HD-from-UHD segment selection. A 40 Gbps duplex optical fiber connection communicates between the camera head and CCU, which can be positioned up to six miles apart. The optical fiber can be integrated into one bidirectional core via an optical circulator, and passed through a single-core optical rotary joint used for a small gimbal.

12-volt DC power is the only other required connection to the camera head. Other signals include genlock and remote control interface to the CCU. The CCU is compact and lightweight, simultaneously outputting both HDR-compatible UHD and HD video. Video processing is performed on Ikegami’s AXII engine, which supports a variety of imaging styles.

Ikegami BSX-100 UHD/HD multi-format fiber base station

The Ikegami BSX-100 is a 12G/3G fiber base station. It offers a simplified, coherent upgrade path for broadcasters and production companies as they progress from SDI to IP, from SDR to HDR and from HD into UHD, including HD/UHD dual-format workflow.

Designed as a multi-platform unit, the BSX-100 is available for Ikegami HD and UHD camera systems, offering connectivity with Unicam HD or Unicam XE camera models, or both. SMPTE ST.2110 media-over-IP interfacing is available as an option for use across 10 GbE and 25 GbE networks. An optional UHD output software key allows use of HD cameras in a variety of configurations including simultaneous production in HD and UHD resolutions. HDR video with very high quality reproduction from dark to bright areas is supported together with wide color gamut as standard.

Ikegami’s BSX-100 base station provides full support for Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). It includes HDR to SDR conversion and can be operated in any desired combination of HD or UHD resolution and SDR or HDR simultaneously. Housed in a 3U high half-rack-width low-mass unit, the BSX-100 is easily integrated into locations where space is limited.

Ikegami CCU-X100 UHD/HD multi-format camera control unit

The Ikegami CCU-X100 also debuts at NAB Show 2022. A full rack version of the BSX-100, it can be configured to operate with Ikegami Unicam HD and/or Unicam XE cameras. It is an ideal match for the full studio Ikegami UHK-X750, extending the maximum cable distance of that camera to 3,500 meters with power from the CCU.

Ikegami ULE-217-HDR Full-HD monitor

Ikegami’s ULE-217-HDR is an affordable and energy-efficient HDR/SDR switchable monitor, designed for use where space and weight are at a premium.

Equipped with a Full-HD 1080p display, it features 3G-SDI in/out connectivity plus VGA and HDMI inputs including support for HLG and HDR10 HDR. The HDMI input accepts all commonly used resolutions from 480p up to UHD and 4096 x 2160p 60Hz 4K. Operating features include horizontal and vertical image flip, area selection and full/over/under-scan. The Ikegami ULE-217-HDR occupies a rugged metal housing with integral loudspeakers, consuming 24 W of power or less.

“UHD HDR has become the global industry standard for broadcast feature production as it allows content creators to maximize the commercial lifetime of their work,” says Toshi Mitsuoka, President of Ikegami Electronics. “UHD HDR is especially useful for capturing the extremes of light intensity which video producers need to accommodate during sports and stage events.”