Shotoku unveils pan and tilt head aimed at mid-sized payloads

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is introducing its newest pan & tilt head, the TG-47, at NAB 2022 inside Booth #C5008.

The TG-47 is designed for smaller cameras that need the strength and power of a traditionally larger PT head packed into a compact footprint.

Aimed at mid-sized payloads of up to 48lbs/22kg, the TG-47 combines the size of Shotoku’s TG-27 with the power of its TG-18. The TG-47 blends the strengths, built-in reliability, and robust feature-set of Shotoku’s other heads but is packaged in a compact housing. At its core is the same advanced digital servo systems of the well-established TG-27 providing exceptional on-air performance at a wide range of speeds. As with all Shotoku products, the TG-47 can be optionally supplied with full VR/AR support as well.

The head is ideal for smaller national or regional studios where production values demand the quality and performance of broadcast cameras and lenses, and where a typical 15-17” teleprompter is required. These environments generally don’t require manual pan-bar control or large camera configurations with viewfinders, hand controls and talent monitors. The head can be mounted on a manual pedestal or tripod or used in combination with Shotoku’s TI-11 elevator to create a powerful and highly cost-effective PTZF&H package.

The TG-47 is also a perfect match for Shotoku’s SmartRail ceiling track system – providing a solution for ceiling mounted cameras with track-dolly movement and a long robotic descender column, but still supporting a usefully-sized teleprompter for the presenter’s use. Inside the TG-47 are the familiar advanced digital motion control electronics designed and manufactured by Shotoku specifically for its heads, along with completely new mechanical loadbearing structural elements giving the strength and durability expected of a Shotoku head.

The new design allows for easy maintenance with removable lightweight moulded covers providing simpler construction and complete freedom of access to the internal components – as well as an attractive new appearance. The centralized connector panel combines all the necessary network and power connectivity as well as a lens control and general-purpose IO in one convenient place.

“The TG-47 brings benefits to a wide range of applications found in today’s ever-changing studio designs,” says James Eddershaw, CEO of Shotoku USA. “It is perfect for those that demand superior performance from a small unit but won’t compromise on quality. We’re so pleased to introduce it at NAB, a show that draws visitors from small production studios to the largest of networks.”