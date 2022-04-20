SmallHD launches 4K, bright production monitor

SmallHD announces the launch of the Cine 18 4K High-Bright Monitor, a lightweight, rugged, daylight-viewable production monitor featuring everything needed for the modern 4K workflow.

SmallHD’s Cine 18 fills that critical size gap between the Cine 13 and Cine 24 in the SmallHD 4K monitor line-up, providing a highly portable, daylight-viewable, 4K monitoring solution in an adaptable form factor,” said Dave Bredbury, Product Manager for CS Cine. “It’s a next-level replacement for SmallHD’s popular 1703 P3X HD Monitor, but with significant upgrades in sharpness, resolution, and form-factor.”

Cine 18 is a 4K High-Bright Monitor featuring a lightweight aluminum-unibody chassis housing an 18” edge-lit LCD screen with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), 10-bit (8+2 FRC) color depth, 100% Rec. 709 coverage, 1100nits brightness, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 240 PPI, and a 178º viewing angle.

Cine 18 measures 18.4”W x 12.7”H x 2.5”D and weighs 12 lbs. It comes 4K-ready with 4x 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI inputs and outputs, as well as hot-swappable power inputs, multiple accessory power points, 4x removable cheese mounting sticks, and a removable bottom cheese mounting rail for added versatility. The included PageOS software toolset offers 4K HDR waveform and scopes, Color Pipe HDR color rendering, the Monitor Calibration Wizard, and more.

“Passionate user feedback inspired us to make the Cine 18 as future-proofed as possible,” adds Bredbury. “It answers a real demand from working professionals, not some marketing strategy. Feedback for the Cine 13” and the Cine 24” has been fantastic, so it’s gratifying to be able to hit that sweet spot in the Cine series: a monitor big enough for Video Village, bright enough for daylight viewing, lightweight and durable enough for challenging locations, and premium enough to be part of the SmallHD ecosystem.”