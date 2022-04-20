Sumolight introduces Sumomax, high-output LED light

Sumolight, branded as Sumospace+ and Sumosky, has introduced a new high-output LED light, the Sumomax.

With a distinctive hexagonal design, high lumen output and modular form factor, this 700W fixture is designed to serve and inspire creative lighting— performing as a keylight, hardlight, punchlight, spacelight, or softlight.

Kindled by the requests of LDs, gaffers and cinematographers for an even more powerful extension to the Sumospace+ line, the company’s engineering team built upon their previous successes to create the 1800-15,000K full-spectrum (RGBWW) Sumomax.

The newest member of the versatile LED line retains a similar form factor as its popular colleague, Sumospace+. Its streamlined, hexagonal profile measures 561 x 500 x 175mm / 22.1 x 19.7 x 6.9 inches. When it comes to transport, its flat silhouette makes packing and shipping even more convenient.

The Sumomax modular design offers considerable advantages when it comes to building light boxes, light walls or other arrays. Fixtures can be arranged honeycomb-style to create unique patterns or shapes to suit the job. For enhanced lighting creativity cells within the structure can be controlled as a group or individually.

The unique Sumosnap one-click quick-release connecting system effectively allows multiple fixtures to safely and easily combine into powerful unlimited size arrays. Mounting is simple with its built-in 16mm spigot. It provides a secure screw-free interface to truss systems, standard junior pins and other grip hardware. An optional yoke is available.

Sumomax is made for versatility even when it comes to output. Thanks to its “swoptic” module interchangeable optics, beams may be enhanced and directed from narrow 20° native up to super wide 120° via clip-on optics. Intensity is fully-dimmable 100% to zero. Built-in effects include 0-30 Hz Shutter/Strobe and automated programs. For added illumination control, the system works with an array of light shaping tools that transform it from a spacelight to softlight to a high intensity fixture.

Each fixture comes complete with internal power supply, on-fixture touch display panel and DMX/RDM, ethernet, WiFi control ability. Its reliable design and build offers silent passive cooling. Safe for indoor or outdoor use, Sumomax is IP65 rated for maximum safety compliance regardless of conditions. Sumomax is designed and engineered to seamlessly integrate with the existing Sumolight family.