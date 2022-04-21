Marshall adds to professional broadcast monitor lineup

Marshall Electronics is adding to its lineup of professional broadcast monitors with the new V-702W/V-702W-12G, ML-702 and ML-503 models, along with several audio monitoring solutions.

The V-702W, which also comes in a 12G-compatible model (V-702W-12G), is a dual 7″ LCD professional broadcast monitor with a feature-packed, economical solution perfect for fly-packs, control rooms, routing rooms and countless other video system applications. Looping video inputs set this monitor apart from similar products. Standard power and tally connections and a logical menu structure make this display an easy choice for flexible system designs.

The new monitors have a slim design and are only 3RU (5″) in size. The monitors feature, two 1920 x 1200 bright, colorful displays, as well as several digital inputs: HDMI, 3G-SDI digital inputs with active loop-through (auto selects HDSDI/3G-SDI). The V-702W and V-702W-12G also come with waveform/vector displays, peaking filter, selectable markers and 1:1 pixel mapping; over scan and H/V delay modes, as well as log/HDR side-by-side comparison. Other features include audio de-embedding and monitoring via front panel headphone jacks, and built-in LED three-color tally indicators.

Also new for NAB is the ML-702 dual 7″ monitor with multiple input types. It uses just 5″ of rack space (3RU) and has an integral tilt mount. The LCD display features 3G-SDI, HDMI and AV inputs. Digital inputs have active looping outputs. It also has standard power and tally connections, as well as a logical menu structure.

The new ML-503 Triple 5″ monitor uses only two rack units (3.5″) and has a tilt mount. It includes 3G-SDI, HDMI and AV inputs, and all digital inputs loop through. These monitors are perfect for fly-packs, control rooms and news vans. Front panel controls give access to all functions. It also has three-color tally lights (red, green and yellow).

“We are excited to share these new monitors with the broadcast industry at NAB,” said Greg Boren, Product Marketing Engineer at Marshall Electronics. “This year, we have a range of compact, multi-featured, multi-display monitors. As rack space becomes scarce, these monitors provide exciting features in a compact format with tilting mounts, as well as low power consumption and heat output. With the recent emphasis on remote production, these units are perfect for fly-packs, compact vans and other busy spaces. In addition to these video monitors, we will also be showing a range of three audio monitors each designed for 1RU (1.75″) rack space.”

Also on display at NAB is the Quad 4″ screen ML-454 video monitor, which uses only two rack units.

Alongside these video monitors will be a range of three audio monitors, each in a slim 1RU package. These are the AR-AM4-BG-2 quad analog audio monitor, AR-DM51-B (SDI, HDMI and analog) and multi-source AR-DM61-BT-DT (supporting Dante, AES67, MADI, SDI, AES3 and analog).