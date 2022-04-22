Dejero unveils 5G EnGo Mobile transmitter with next-gen RF antenna

Dejero will formally unveil and showcase its new EnGo 3 and EnGo 3x 5G-native mobile transmitters with integrated internet gateway at NAB 2022, in Las Vegas.

The greatly anticipated new additions to the EnGo family combine superior 5G performance, multi-camera support and 4K UHD resolution with unparalleled video quality for broadcast and media production markets.

EnGo 3 and EnGo 3x feature a completely redesigned RF and antenna architecture to unlock the full potential of 5G connections unlike other solutions in the market. “Our team worked with world-renowned RF and antenna experts to maximize cellular signal quality and performance on 5G networks,” explains Yvonne Monterroso, director of product management at Dejero.

“We’re quadrupling the number of antennas per modem and diversifying the antenna types. It’s incredibly complex to add so many antennas to a small, portable device without compromising performance and reliability, which we’ve achieved. It’s just not as simple as replacing 4G modems with 5G modems,” she added.

The new 5G EnGo transmitters feature 4×4 MIMO antennas to achieve greater reliability, lower latency and faster speeds. Dejero made modifications to the EnGo to ensure optimal antenna isolation. “We’ve seen other 5G mobile transmitters in the market using 4G antenna design principles where interference by antennas placed too close together negatively impacts reliability, especially in areas where cellular signals may be weak, or where many cellular devices are competing for network bandwidth,” continued Monterroso.

Diversity of cellular bands was another key design consideration. For EnGo 3 and EnGo 3x, Dejero selected modems that support a broad range of cellular bands to enhance 5G performance. Monterroso explains its importance for global use: “We support additional bands used by carriers in the US, Canada, Australia, China, Korea, and Latin America that other 5G mobile transmitters can’t connect to. It can make a huge difference for reliability.”

EnGo 3x boasts multi-camera support for up to four fully frame-synced HD feeds. Dejero’s new remote production transmitter is perfect for capturing feeds from multiple cameras in a single unit, reducing the cost and complexity of multi-camera sports and live event productions. The additional camera inputs can be licensed when needed, for ultimate flexibility.

The ability to transmit in 4Kp60 10-bit HDR with eight audio channels delivers unparalleled video quality at extremely low latencies. With more sports and major live event viewers willing to pay a premium to watch in the highest definition possible, Dejero anticipates this will quickly become a sought after feature for sports and live event productions. Furthermore, 4K live feeds can greatly benefit film, television and commercial productions to make it easier for distributed teams that are not located on set to monitor and detect lighting and color balance issues in real-time. This is paramount for avoiding expensive reshoots. The 4K UHD feature does not require a separate licence, unlike competing solutions.

EnGo 3, designed for newsgathering in locations where 5G networks have been widely deployed, incorporates all of the new features of the EnGo 265, introduced in December last year. It reliably transports broadcast-quality live video from remote locations whilst also providing resilient, high-bandwidth internet access, all in one single device. With glass-to-glass latency as low as half a second over bonded cellular connections, it also delivers greater security with AES 256 encryption, a security-hardened Linux OS and a cryptoprocessor to authenticate the hardware.

The 5G networks bonded by EnGo 3 and EnGo 3x transmitters can be combined with other wireless networks including Wi-Fi and GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed line (cable/DSL/fiber) wired networks thanks to Dejero’s award-winning Smart Blending Technology. This technology intelligently manages the fluctuating bandwidth, packet loss, and latency differences of the individual connections in real-time, providing enhanced reliability, expanded coverage and greater bandwidth.

“Field crews can transmit broadcast-quality video, quickly transfer large files and set up high-bandwidth access points for multiple devices in an instant with EnGo 265 and the new EnGo 3 and EnGo 3x transmitters,” continued Monterroso.

“In newsgathering and remote production scenarios, field crews can use GateWay mode to transfer very large files, connect to their newsrooms and MAM systems, publish content on social media, and access other internet resources. It’s a huge breakthrough in terms of what a single unit can do on the go – especially those who find themselves reporting from and filming in fringe coverage areas or locations where there is network congestion.”

The EnGo transmitters also streamline the communication and workflow between the field and station, which is essential for mobile news teams that are constantly dealing with tight deadlines. Instead of losing time searching for an internet hotspot, or depending on mobile hotspot devices with just a single connection, they can count on an ultra-reliable, multi-network fast connection.

For film, television and commercial production companies, EnGo users can leverage the ultra-reliable connectivity to enable real-time collaboration with dispersed teams. They can also accelerate delivery of content from the remote location directly to post-production, regardless of where that location is – thus reducing the number of people required on set and unlocking huge cost-savings.

The new EnGo mobile transmitters also feature built-in Hybrid Encoding Technology with the latest generation of Intel processors with customized firmware. The units can adapt to real-time feedback on the complexity of the content being encoded, such as the amount of motion. It works in tandem with Smart Blending Technology to analyze the throughput capacity and latency of all the connections. The result is unmatched video quality.