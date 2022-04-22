NAB Show 2022: FX Design Group and partners show latest in set and lighting design

FX Design Group is proud to be showcasing the latest in broadcast set and lighting design at the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas. From April 24th through the 27th, FX will partner with leaders of their respective fields to display the aesthetics, technologies, and applications of cutting-edge broadcast production.

This year’s partners:

Digital Video Group (DVG) – An industry-leading supplier and system integrator of broadcast and production systems.

DigiLED – Your definitive source for LED screens, arrays, and video walls.

TVOne – Expert providers of video processing, signal distribution, and racking solutions.

This year’s booth will feature a full-scale LED video wall displaying high-definition video output for maximum broadcast quality. Several of our expert designers and project managers will be on-hand as well to discuss how FX takes a personalized approach to both Set and Lighting design, as well as installation, to provide the highest quality broadcast environments that will fit any client’s needs.

At BEA, FX staff will be on hand to discuss broadcast projects to fit the needs of colleges and universities nationwide.