NAB Show 2022: Planar and OptiTrack highlighting latest in LED, tracking and virtual production

Planar and sister company OptiTrack, the worldwide leader in 3D tracking systems, today announced plans to present their most diverse portfolio of established and emerging broadcast technologies at the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show.

From cutting-edge fine pitch LED display solutions for in-camera virtual production to state-of-the-art motion capture (Mocap) solutions for advanced camera tracking, Planar and OptiTrack will demonstrate the latest advancements for broadcast production needs of today and tomorrow at NAB 2022.

NAB 2022 marks the first NAB show since the launch of Planar Studios in 2021. An initiative designed to revolutionize the explosive virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR) markets, Planar Studios is empowering the world’s leading visual storytellers to engage audiences through advanced technological developments, particularly critical LED display and Mocap systems. The Planar Studios initiative leverages Planar’s award-winning fine pitch LED display solutions and ultra-precise tracking cameras and Mocap software from industry-leader, OptiTrack.

At NAB 2022, Planar and OptiTrack will present a compelling VP and XR volume complete with fine pitch LED display technology, Mocap, lighting and dynamic virtual and physical scenery captured in vivid in-camera content.

Today, Planar and OptiTrack’s unparalleled variety of display and optical tracking solutions makes Planar Studios well-positioned to assist the entire broadcast ecosystem. This is reinforced by the combined companies’ US-based manufacturing operations in Oregon and regional teams of professional product experts, enabling Planar Studios to provide an unsurpassed level of pre and post-sales support.

Visitors to NAB 2022 can also view the following trailblazing broadcast innovations from Planar and OptiTrack:

Planar TVF Series: An award-winning family of fine pitch LED video wall displays delivering superior on-camera performance with a wide range of refresh rates to ensure that it can be used with a variety of on-camera recording needs. The series offers models with fine pixel pitches from 0.9-2.5 millimeters and features a front service, cableless, stackable design that gives new meaning to multi-functionality and reduces the complexity of installation and vertical alignment, making it a longstanding favorite for broadcast customers. With the exclusive Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty, customers receive complete product coverage from controller to sub-pixel and everything in between for as long as the end customer continues to own and use it in a fixed location.

Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series: The cutting-edge LED displays feature unrivaled image quality and versatility to revolutionize the production of realistic on-camera and in-camera content. Available in 1.9 and 2.6 millimeter pixel pitches and featuring models with Brompton and Colorlight controllers, the series supports hanging, wall-mounted, free-standing and curved LED video wall installations to beautifully integrate with broadcast as well as VP and XR studios. It features improved thermal management and uniformity, precise yet flexible color management and a wide color gamut for greater color compatibility. With an LED refresh rate of 3840 Hz and frame rates ranging from 24 – 144 Hz, customers benefit from smooth motion and compatibility with a variety of camera settings.

Planar CarbonLight CLF VX Series: LED flooring with a 2.6 millimeter pixel pitch that can be used to create a high resolution, continuous canvas for on-camera scenes, virtually expanding physical environments. The square (500×500 millimeters), thin LED flooring panels feature carbon fiber frames with layered wear-proof masking to support up to 1,102 pounds per display, facilitating heavy loads.

Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex Series: Creating immersive and eye-catching smooth, concave or convex curved video walls, Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex presents a line of pliable LED video wall displays that bend into curves with a radius as tight as 25 inches or 637 millimeters. Available in 1.3, 1.5, 1.9, 2.6 and 3.9 millimeter pixel pitches, the award-winning displays are ideal for applications requiring smooth curves, waves, halos or column wraps.

State-of-the-Art Motion Capture Technology

OptiTrack Motion Capture: Chosen for its absolute precision, ease of use, reliability and polished integration with on-set tools, OptiTrack remains the choice for the world’s premier LED video wall-based VP stages.

CinePuck: Introducing the first purpose-built tracking tool for VP, XR and broadcast studios, CinePuck offers access to world-leading tracking accuracy and precision. CinePuck includes an all-new industrial grade IMU and ultra-bright wide-angle LEDs. The 6DoF IMU data is combined with optical data to produce a tracking result better than the sum of its parts, resulting in smooth tracking – even with significant occlusion.

Groundbreaking Fine Pitch LED Displays Solutions

Planar DirectLight Ultra Series: Premium fine pitch MicroLED video wall displays presenting several display technology advancements that, in combination, deliver big performance. Available in 0.6, 0.7, 0.9 and 1.2 millimeter pixel pitches, Planar DirectLight Ultra Series features models with MicroLEDs, off-board power supply, proprietary alignment technology and built-in processing to deliver always-on, high resolution display experiences for unmatched visual performance for close viewing distances and the most refined applications. The Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty is also included, offering customers complete confidence in their LED video wall purchase while reducing lifetime cost-of-ownership.

Planar MGP Series: Producing seamless screens that are suitable for replacing legacy display technology, the Planar MGP Series makes fine pitch LED an accessible alternative to formerly projection or tiled LCD applications. The fine pitch LED displays are available in 1.2, 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches and feature a 27-inch diagonal, 16:9 cabinet that is designed to support full front-service, wall-mounted installation. Planar MGP Series is designed for customers who want to experience the many advantages of LED technology, including seamless images, vivid colors, long-life performance and low-cost maintenance, but are also looking for a cost-effective solution.