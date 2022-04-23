EVS unveils asset management platform for live production, MediaCeption Signature

EVS has announced the launch of MediaCeption Signature 1.0, the company’s latest-generation end-to-end asset management solution for fast turnaround productions.

MediaCeption Signature will be presented for the first time at NAB 2022, where live demonstrations will show how the solution addresses today’s challenges faced by Sports, News, Entertainment and Generalist Production Centers. While the show marks the solution’s official launch, MediaCeption Signature has already been selected for deployment by several major customers around the world.

Combining a series of new web-based interfaces, MediaCeption Signature enables users to perform all the different media workflow functions in live or near-live productions with the highest level of speed, efficiency, scalability and reliability.

It leverages EVS’ industry-leading live production servers, media workflow management tools, a storage system, and provides tight integrations with Automation, NRCS or MAM systems for the creation of seamless workflows from ingest to playout. Fast turnaround editing operations are also ensured thanks to certified integrations with most popular and advanced video editing tools.

Due to the unique flexibility of EVS’ latest XT and XS series of servers, the solution allows for the dynamic, simultaneous support of multiple formats, codecs and framerates, including the support of 24p when operating with the XS-NEO software-defined server. Broadcasters can also benefit from integrated SDR<>HDR conversion capabilities for a simple and straightforward way to seamlessly manage fresh and legacy types of content in a single workflow. Finally, the solution’s web-based user interfaces and advanced proxy file management empower users to collaborate on content from different locations.

Kerem Can, VP Solutions at EVS, said: “Today, production centers need to manage and deliver a huge amount of content through a growing number of channels while dealing with increasingly complex media workflows. MediaCeption Signature gives teams the operational flexibility they need to be more productive in environments where pressure is at its highest, and where fast time to air is critical.”

“Flexibility in terms of deployment is another important factor” said Nicolas Bourdon, CMO at EVS. “The back-end infrastructure of the MediaCeption Signature solution can be optimized using what we call a ‘Balanced Computing’ approach. This gives the customer the possibility to deploy parts of the solution either on premises or in the cloud, depending on their expectations in terms of latency, density, security, availability, reliability and cost.”

“MediaCeption Signature is the perfect example of how our development teams are able to combine the best IT technologies with today’s broadcast media standards to ensure the highest level of flexibility and reliability in today’s evolving production environments” he concluded.

EVS will be showcasing its MediaCeption Signature end-to-end content management solution and its wide-ranging benefits at NAB 2022, in the Northern Hall on booth 2625.