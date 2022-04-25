SmallHD launches 4K OLED 27″ reference monitor

SmallHD has announced the launch of the OLED 274K HDR-Preview Monitor, offering exceptional OLED color accuracy with up to 550nits of brightness and field-tested durability.

“The OLED 27 4K Monitor meets our customers’ demand for OLED-quality color and contrast on a bigger, brighter screen perfect for HDR monitoring up to 550nits on set or in the grading suite,” said Dave Bredbury, Product Manager for CS Cine. “We combined the best 27″ 4K display available and protected it with our field-tested, set-ready design SmallHD customers love—this monitor will outshine any monitor in your workflow.”

OLED 27 features a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 4K resolution, true 10-bit color and up to 550nits of brightness offering around 12.3 stops of dynamic range. OLED 27’s larger screen and increased brightness joins the SmallHD 4K production monitor line-up and maintains the lightweight portability, rugged construction and video processing architecture.

SmallHD’s OLED 27 features a unibody chassis crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum and weighs in at less than 14 pounds. It features multiple versatile mounting points, offering customizable power and accessory configurations. It includes 4x 12G-SDI inputs/outputs, 1x HDMI 2.0 in/out, 1x 4-pin XLR power input, an SD card slot and 2x 2-pin locking power outputs to power external devices, such as Teradek Bolt 4K products.

The included PageOS 4 toolset features Color Pipe HDR color-rendering, Waveform, Vectorscope, Monitor Calibration Wizard and more. The PageOS 4 UX/UI offers quick and repeatable setups and full control over all parameters and display tools. OLED 27 is fully compatible with the entire zero-delay Teradek Bolt 4K ecosystem.

“We paid careful attention to our customers’ wish-lists to bridge the gaps between OLED-quality color accuracy, increased brightness, exceptional contrast and field-tested reliability,” reflected Bredbury. “Their desire to see a set-to-suite OLED monitor solution built on the foundation of our existing product family was a true driving force behind the OLED 27.”