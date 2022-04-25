Teradek launches Serv 4K for 4K HDR streaming and collaboration

Teradek announces Serv 4K, a 4K HDR hardware/software production-streaming solution that integrates cloud and local-network platforms in a flexible, streamlined workflow, simplifying real-time creative collaboration and decision-making for stakeholders on and off set.

“Serv 4K unifies on-set and remote streaming setups with a 4K HDR-ready device that’s easy to set up, manage, and access” said Greg Smokler, VP of Cine Product at Creative Solutions. “It’s part of an end-to-end streaming solution that removes barriers to creative collaboration by providing incredible image fidelity, simplified remote viewing and stream management, and double the local streaming capacity.”

Teradek positions Serv 4K as a next-gen production-streaming solution that combines and expands the local-streaming functionality of Serv Pro with the cloud-streaming tools of the Teradek Cube to offer a 4K HDR hardware/software ecosystem that addresses post-2020 production realities.

Serv 4K boasts a higher bitrate encode using H.264 or H.265 with 256-bit encryption and HDR (DCI-P3, PQ2084) throughput, allowing 4K60p 10bit 4:2:2 images to be securely streamed live or as instant recordings on-set and to remote viewers. Setup is straightforward for camera teams as the workflow, the device and web UI, and mobile app management are all intuitively designed for the simplest experience. Serv 4K also supports HEVC, delivering high-quality media in smaller file sizes.

Up to 20 devices can stream on a local network using Teradek’s Vuer app, with iOS, Android, PC, MacOS and AppleTV support. Unlimited devices can access cloud-based live streaming and upload instant recordings to Teradek Core and third-party platforms like Frame.io, an Adobe company. If internet connection is lost, recordings are saved to an SD card for secure upload once connection has been restored. Streams and recordings are compatible with MacOS, iOS, Android, and web browsers.

“Serv 4K is more than a standalone hardware device—it’s part of an ecosystem that brings together cloud solutions like Teradek Core, Core TV, Vuer, and third-party integrations for a seamless streaming experience on and off set,” said Colin McDonald, Cine Product Manager at Creative Solutions. “It’s an all-in-one solution, offering content visibility at every stage of production, for creative stakeholders and decision-makers, whether they’re on set, on location, in post, or at home.”