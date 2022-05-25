Vitec Group rebranding as Videndum

The Vitec Group, which owns brands like Vinten, Litepanels, Teradek, SmallHD, Anton/Bauer and Manfrotto, has announced a company renaming set to take effect immediately.

Now known as Videndum, the company notes the change helps to differentiate the company from other companies operating under the Vitec name. The change also relates to a now-settled dispute with a third party over the Vitec name in select territories.

“Videndum” is a Latin noun which means “that which must be seen” or “a must see,” which the company notes better reflects its purpose and opportunity across existing and new markets.

“More than just a name change, Videndum better reflects our purpose and opportunity and signals a new stage in the Group’s evolution. The Company has fundamentally evolved over the last ten years and we are now a higher quality business, with more advanced technology capabilities, operating in multiple market segments at the very heart of the exciting and growing content creation market,” said Stephen Bird, CEO, Videndum plc.

Videndum retains its three-division structure.

Vitec Imaging Solutions is now Videndum Media Solutions

Vitec Production Solutions is now Videndum Production Solutions

Vitec Creative Solutions is now Videndum Creative Solutions

With this rebrand, the Imaging Solutions division (including Joby, Lowepro and Rycote) has also updated its branding to Media Solutions, reflecting its further expansion into audio with the acquisition of Audix.

The company notes the division will continue to innovate and commercialize new audio capture products, vlogging accessories and professional equipment.

“As a Company we have evolved from a photography business to a provider of hardware and software solutions, driving a digital transformation to an expanded and diverse creative community that thrives by monetizing high-quality visual content across multiple digital media platforms: 75% of our revenue is now exposed to double-digit growth markets,” said Marco Pezzana, CEO, Videndum Media Solutions, in a statement.