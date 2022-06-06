Have the networks broken the term ‘breaking news’ as CNN exec looks to scale back its use?

It’s no secret that the term “breaking news” has become one of the most universally overused ways to label stories — even ones that aren’t exactly “just in” — and newly-installed CNN CEO Chris Licht appears to agree.

The network is preparing to explore its use of the phrase “breaking news,” according to a memo that Licht sent out Thursday, June 2, 2022.

“Something I have heard from both people inside and outside the organization is complaints we overuse the ‘Breaking News’ banner,” the memo reads. “I agree. It has become such a fixture on every channel and network that its impact has become lost on the audience.”

What exactly that means for the future of CNN isn’t immediately clear — Licht said he’s looking to form an internal editorial group to examine how the network has been using it and how the network should use it going forward.

“We are truth-tellers, focused on informing, not alarming our viewers. You’ve already seen far less of the ‘Breaking News’ banner across our programming,” the memo continues. “The tenor of our voice holistically has to reflect that. As I have said, we must be vital, relevant and respected — and how we show up for our audiences, in every story, in every part of the country, and around the world, matters.”

CNN is by no means the only broadcast outlet to basically make “breaking news” into a “brand” that is often used seemingly synonymously with pretty much any news story.

All of the big three networks are guilty of doing it — with their morning and evening newscasts labeling multiple stories as “breaking news” despite some being hours or even days old. Cable and local channels are just as guilty.

Advertisement

Scripts are also often written using phrases such as “just in” and “new details as we come on the air” to add even more of a sense of urgency.

The term “breaking news” often appears in lower third chyrons, video wall graphics and fullscreen animations to drive home the point.

Lower third banners have become the butt of late-night shows and social media memes — with ones labeling such mundane events as someone visiting a building as “breaking” news.

CNN, which invented 24 hour cable news, has long been known for its iconic “Breaking News” stinger graphic that was once a rather simple gray look but has since evolved into a red, black and white design that can be accompanied by a matching video wall graphic.

Originally, the graphic appeared much more sparingly on CNN than it has in recent times — and often was only used for truly big stories: Think deaths of heads of state or major disasters.

At the time, CNN’s concept was unique in that it needed to create a way to distinguish truly big stories from the “regular” news — since, at least in theory, it was always broadcasting the latest news. So at that time, the term “breaking news” had much more weight since it meant the network was essentially interrupting its already ongoing news coverage for an even bigger story.

Broadcast networks, meanwhile, typically only broadcast a handful of hours of network-produced news every day, so if a big story broke outside of these times, it needed to be big enough to justify breaking into whatever (often popular entertainment) programming was airing at the time.

“Taking network air” as it was known, became widely known as “special reports” and tended to be reserved for stories that arguably scored a slightly higher standard than CNN’s breaking news label triggered.

The broadcast networks typically offer affiliates and owned stations an advisory on the “level” of a special report — typically a Level 1 being a story of high importance that almost every station will cut away to it. This can, incidentally, include pre-scheduled events such as the State of the Union, that aren’t technically “breaking” since they were known in advance.

Advertisement

Other special reports can be designated at other levels, typically with a higher number equating to fewer affiliates taking the network report, especially if they are in the middle of lucrative entertainment programming or the topic of the report is not as relevant to its viewers. Reports of these levels can include more routine “breaking” news such as press conferences, presidential appearances or trial verdicts that may not have as wide of an interest level.

Many stations use software in their master control that monitors the network feeds for special digital markers embedded in the special report countdown leader and slate and can switch over automatically or alert an operator who can make the switch manually depending on various factors, including what level the report is designated as.

These days, it could be argued that special reports are becoming more common than they once were, especially if a viewer happens to live in a major city where the local affiliate is owned by the network; network owned stations are often more likely to switch over to all special reports, no matter what level.

Going back to the early days of TV broadcasting, it wasn’t always technically possible to break into the network feed within just a few moments’ notice — cameras and lighting often needed to be, quite literally, warmed up, meaning no one could appear on screen in the event of breaking news for 15 or more minutes at a minimum. Some big stories at the time were initially delivered with audio only for this reason — and often stories had to be “big enough” to warrant the comparatively complex task of breaking into programming to justify even being produced.

Many of these early special reports were labeled as “bulletins” — a term derived from teletype and wire services — a label that could both emphasize much broader breaking news.

The networks continued using the term “bulletin” into the end of the late 20th century, though more sporadically, with the term “special report” or “breaking news” coming more into favor.

NBC briefly came under fire in the 1990s for starting to use the “bulletin” branding more often than its counterparts and for stories that some did not feel warranted that label.

In 2008, NBC also found itself in hot water when it broke in with a special report announcing the death of then-“Meet the Press” moderator Tim Russert. After the fact, even some within NBC admitted that, with all due respect to Russert, taking network air was a bit much.

Back in the early days of TV, some networks would maintain a so-called “hot” studio, which was an often pared-down version of the main one, that was left powered on, or at least partially so, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as a workaround to these technical limits.

As technology improved, at least some networks began doubling their main news studio, typically the one used for the signature evening newscast, as the “hot studio,” often leaving it in a state of at least somewhat-readiness all the time.

Some networks and stations still maintain hot studios, sometimes referred to as flashcams, just to make it easier to produce breaking news reports. These facilities are often a single camera with a simple background that’s easy to activate — positioning it in a newsroom or near the assignment desk are also common to make them easier to access by talent and so that new information can be passed along from off camera if needed.

It’s also not uncommon at the local TV level for there to be news and weather flashcam setups that don’t even require the assistance of a production control room to broadcast an update — whether it be over the air or for digital platforms.

These often include a small console placed within easy reach of where the talent stands that allows them to, once master control switches over to the right feed, toggle from, for example, showing a live fixed or robotic camera in front of them to, for example, a graphics system or relevant feeds such as cameras mounted on local landmarks to show realtime weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the overwhelming popularity of using LED video walls has led to an interesting twist in producing breaking news reports.

Most commercial-grade LED panels used at local stations all the way up to the networks are engineered to remain powered on 24 hours a day, even if they array is just showing “nothing” — giving it the appearance of being black (technically LED can’t produce true black, though, since it’s created by simply extinguishing the red, green and blue nodes of the diode).

However, this does mean that whatever is feeding the video wall can almost instantly take over and start feeding an image, often only requiring a few seconds to adjust to the correct intensity and color temperature needed for broadcasting.

The predecessor to the LED video wall, rear projection screens, often required some time for the bulbs to warm up, so it wasn’t uncommon for sets equipped with these types of screens to leave the RPs powered on all the time — which could ring up a hefty bulb bill.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, many networks had mini-studios set up in the homes of their primary anchors typically with a large LED panel behind the setup, often with the ability to control the camera, lighting, audio and video screen remotely and special reports were produced this way many times.

According to sources, ABC News had been toying with the idea of switching over to labeling unplanned special reports “breaking news,” and reserving the term “special report” for pre-planned major news events such as presidential addresses. That plan, however, apparently never came fully to fruition, although the network does often use the “breaking news” phrase in the lower left of the screen during special reports.

Ultimately, the now common overuse of the “breaking news” and similar phrasing can be at least partially blamed on TV executives — some of whom may not even work in the news division. Some station owners, for example, have come under repeated criticism for weather “alert” days that are reportedly determined by corporate executives and not meteorologists or forecasters at the local station who are more likely to have hands-on knowledge of on-the-ground conditions.

Networks and stations are notorious for watching each other closely — so what one does with success, others are likely to follow suit.

Speaking of the word, “alert,” that’s quickly rising to the same level over misuse as “breaking news” — with at least one cable network using it more as a way to brand stories it feels are important than providing an actual alert that something major is happening. Local station groups are becoming more fond of the term across both weather and news, (many CBS-owned stations are using “First Alert” weather branding alongside “First Alert Weather Days”).

Even when news or weather alerts are determined by local newsrooms or weather teams, the use of the term can still be tricky because it’s not always necessarily tied to, for example, National Weather Service warnings or watches — and can often be seen as perhaps being overly-alarmist.

In a much broader sense, network special reports and breaking news labels can be both a blessing and curse in the evolving TV landscape. With more audiences moving to digital platforms and streaming, instant gratification (and updates) has become expected.

In some cases, network special reports have also been supplemented by this shift — with streaming services handling “breaking news” and special coverage, including carrying live events such as press conferences, trials and congressional hearings live. After all, these services are often broadcasting 24 hours a day and having having a live event to carry live means that original, anchored, harder-to-produce coverage or repeats of other programs can be dropped.

Turning over this type of coverage to non-network feeds actually traces its roots back to the advent of cable news, when these channels could carry extended events live while essentially “automatically” producing news coverage — and is something that, thanks to shared ownership, MSNBC and NBC have dabbled with off and on over the years.

CNN’s attempt to cut down on using its “breaking news” graphic is likely a welcome reprise to many viewers, but still could prove a challenging effort to balance in a world of instant gratification and seemingly always updating newsfeeds.

That said, TV news loves to come up with names for new things, so CNN’s cutbacks on using the banner as well as if any other networks follow suit could end up creating a whole new jumble of titles as an attempt to “rank” the level of breaking news that could create even more clutter.