Vizrt announces v5 of Viz Engine with adaptive graphics, enhanced Unreal support

Vizrt has released the first preview of its upcoming Viz Engine 5.

The company notes the newest release is aimed at easing pain points in live graphics production – allowing for adaptive graphics and workflows to save time and reduce complexity.

“Producing for multiple platforms and using multiple virtual graphics techniques have both meant inefficiency and inconvenience, until now. With Viz Engine 5 we have turned pain into possibility releasing a whole new world of opportunity for our customers,” said Gerhard Lang, CTO at Vizrt.

Viz Engine 5 also offers integration with Unreal Engine 5, making it possible to use the two render paths into a single workflow – with both solutions available in the same scene for real-time creation.

Introducing Adaptive Graphics

Adaptive graphics is a single workflow, multi-platform content delivery that automatically adjusts resolution, format, and layout to support specific display devices, ensuring the graphics are optimized for the viewer. This effectively enables graphic artists to create once and publish multiple times across formats.

Adaptive graphics ensure a unified look across platforms and help ensure legibility on various devices.

Viz Engine 5 and Unreal Engine 5

Viz Engine 5 presents a revamped integration with the Unreal Engine.

Virtual graphics designers can now use both engines side-by-side in the same environment, blending design with data-driven graphics.

The integration with Unreal Engine 5 is not limited to the blended result in the end product – the user experience for designers and producers working with virtual graphics has been considered, Vizrt notes. For the artist, working with and aligning assets or settings is now a fluid and global process with project settings for Unreal automatically adjusted.

In production, assets are dynamically loaded into either renderer to ensure performance, talent tracking is unified and data from the Fusion Keyer is available globally.

Performance enhancements

Along with new features, Viz Engine 5 will include a host of performance improvements including a reworked clip playback experience, a seamless set of HDR workflows, video I/O that caters to all relevant formats and empowered PBR import capabilities, among others.

Viz Engine 5 will be publicly available from September 2022.