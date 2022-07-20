ET Live becomes Mixible

Paramount Global has rebranded its streaming OTT offering ET Live as Mixible.

The stream launched in 2018 as an extension of the syndication entertainment newsmagazine “Entertainment Tonight,” which is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, both divisions of Paramount-owned CBS.

Along with the new name, the OTT service is branching out beyond just entertainment and celebrity news with the launch of “summer of reality,” culling content from the “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Big Brother” and “The Challenge USA” franchises.

“Entertainment Tonight” will continue to provide “ET’s The Download,” a weekday series hosted by Denny Directo and Cassie DiLaura at 6:30 p.m. eastern.

Other lifestyle content will be pulled in from across the Paramount empire, including CBS, MTV, VH1 as well as segments from CBS Media Ventures’ syndicated talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” and syndicated newsmagazine “Inside Edition.”

Mixible will continue to stream via Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, Roku, connected devices and apps as well as the subscription-based Paramount+ and free ad-supported streaming platform Pluto TV.