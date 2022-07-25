Shape adds new line of video tripods for professional users

Shape, which manufactures a variety of camera rigs and accessories, has added a new lineup of heavy-duty video tripods aimed at professionals doing documentary, news and film work.

Offered in two models, the ST15 and ST20, the Canadian manufacturer notes these new tripods are “built to withstand the rigors of the set and last a lifetime.”

ST15 Features

Payload: 33 lbs (15 kg)

Adjustable Height Range: 31 to 66.75” (78 to 169.5 cm)

Bowl Diameter: 100mm

Carbon Fiber legs

Aluminum Ratchet Knobs on Fluid head

Aluminum leg clamps

Weight: 14.3 lbs (6.5 kg)

Pan Range: 360° (One gear-4 steps)

Tilt Range: +90°/-70° (Two gears – 12 steps)

Temperature Range: -40/+60°

Balance Plate Range: 0-60mm with Quick-Release

Floor Spreader

ST20 Features

Payload: 45 lbs (20 kg)

Adjustable Height Range: 31 to 66.75” (78 to 169.5 cm)

Bowl Diameter: 100mm

Carbon Fiber legs

Aluminum Ratchet Knobs on Fluid head

Aluminum leg clamps

Weight: 16.3 lbs (7.4 kg)

Pan Range: 360° (One gear-8 steps)

Tilt Range: +90°/-70° (Two gears – 16 steps)

Temperature Range: -40/+60°

Balance Plate Range: 0-70mm with Quick-Release

Floor Spreader

The ST15 and ST20 are designed for camera systems up to 33 lbs and 45 lbs, respectively, with the key difference between the models in the fluid heads weight capacity.

The new models join the Shape SVT10K, which is available at a lower price point and aimed for smaller camera rigs.

The new models are available for pre-order now and start at $1,799 USD.