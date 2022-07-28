Viewers get top deck tour of new Chinese aircraft carrier thanks to AR

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Asharq News takes viewers on a guided tour of parts of the Chinese aircraft carrier Fujan in a virtual explainer segment.

Fujan is a Type 003 vessel built for the People’s Liberation Army Navy and named after the Chinese province of the same name. The craft was launched in June 2022.

Its construction has been ongoing for several years and the vessel’s development, construction and debut has been closely watched by global media for signals about the future of China’s position in the world military scene.

The segment, produced by Abdelaziz Al-Sharafy and sound effects from Darrel Mascarenhas, is set entirely on the upper deck of a virtual recreation of the carrier, with the presenter exiting via an elevator at the end.