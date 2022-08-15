Indiana sports team gets sent to training camp in promo

By Michael P. Hill

An Indiana station’s promo imagines what it might be like if its sports team had to attend a military-style “training camp.”

Gray Television’s WPTA, which is both the ABC and NBC affiliate for Ft. Wayne, Indiana, is airing a promo for its ABC 21 newscast’s Friday night sports roundup, “The Score.”

In the spot Chris Ryan, Dean Pantazi and Zach Groth are depicted facing a drill sergeant who’s hammering home the essentials of sports broadcasting.

There are shots of the trio running into a stadium, practicing running with cameras, locking and loading their gear and even Groth getting tackled by a football player.

WPTA’s Brennen Walton, Rob Anderson and Christopher Brown created the promo.

tags

, , , ,

categories

Broadcast Design, Broadcast Industry News, Featured, News Promos and Sports Promos, Sports Broadcasting & Production

