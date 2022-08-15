Indiana sports team gets sent to training camp in promo
An Indiana station’s promo imagines what it might be like if its sports team had to attend a military-style “training camp.”
Gray Television’s WPTA, which is both the ABC and NBC affiliate for Ft. Wayne, Indiana, is airing a promo for its ABC 21 newscast’s Friday night sports roundup, “The Score.”
In the spot Chris Ryan, Dean Pantazi and Zach Groth are depicted facing a drill sergeant who’s hammering home the essentials of sports broadcasting.
There are shots of the trio running into a stadium, practicing running with cameras, locking and loading their gear and even Groth getting tackled by a football player.
WPTA’s Brennen Walton, Rob Anderson and Christopher Brown created the promo.
