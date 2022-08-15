Indiana sports team gets sent to training camp in promo

An Indiana station’s promo imagines what it might be like if its sports team had to attend a military-style “training camp.”

Gray Television’s WPTA, which is both the ABC and NBC affiliate for Ft. Wayne, Indiana, is airing a promo for its ABC 21 newscast’s Friday night sports roundup, “The Score.”

In the spot Chris Ryan, Dean Pantazi and Zach Groth are depicted facing a drill sergeant who’s hammering home the essentials of sports broadcasting.

There are shots of the trio running into a stadium, practicing running with cameras, locking and loading their gear and even Groth getting tackled by a football player.

WPTA’s Brennen Walton, Rob Anderson and Christopher Brown created the promo.