Jib captures fairytale-like closing shot of Johnson’s rocky tenure as PM
A jib operator managed to capture a stunning shot of now-former Prime Minister Boris Johnson departing No. 10 Downing Street in preparation for the transition of power.
This is genius 👏🏼pic.twitter.com/hESd1AFoYp
— Erron Gordon (@errongordon) September 6, 2022
The live shot was captured by a jib brought in for the occasion — and the weather and sun managed to cooperate to allow the camera to capture a motorcade departing No. 10 and heading off into the sunrise, with its rays interplaying with the lens to create some colorful effects.
Sources tell NewscastStudio that the jib was a pool camera, meaning a variety of networks could have used it.
The artist himself. Plus random guy getting in my shot. pic.twitter.com/vr9opV5iPF
— Brian Ging (@brianging) September 6, 2022
Some online viewers added a rendition of “Julia’s Theme” from BBC’s soap opera “EastEnders” to the video clip. Johnson had a camera appearance on the show in 2009.
The area outside of No. 10 had been turned into a media area with scaffolding set up to accommodate a wide number of live camera positions, correspondents and crew on the ground to cover the change in power.
Lots of scaffolding in Downing Street = big story coming. There’s lots of scaffolding in Downing Street. Live from here on #bbcnewsten with @CliveMyrieBBC shortly… pic.twitter.com/yWXvfRA7pW
— Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) September 4, 2022
