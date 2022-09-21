ABC News launches new app

ABC News launched a new version of its mobile app Sept. 20, 2022, with new features and updated underlying technology.

“We are excited the new updates to our signature digital app will deliver new ways to showcase our world-class journalism, take consumers deeper into our reporting, and add to the way that audiences watch and read everything from breaking news to our industry-leading election coverage and more,” said Lulu Chiang, vice president of ABC News digital content in a statement.

This version of the app is built on top of the same platforms as other Disney-owned apps, making it faster for its internal teams to iterate new features while also boosting scalability and performance.

The new app also features a new user interface with updated primary navigation that improves video access while also adding picture-in-picture capabilities on compatible devices and operating systems.

ABC News Live, the network’s 24-hour streaming news service, is also more tightly integrated, and the user interface now features a dark mode that’s easier on the eyes.

Meanwhile, editorial teams at ABC News will have more flexibility in storytelling with new layout options available for delivering breaking news and major coverage, including the ability to take over the entire main screen of the app. There are also improvements to photo gallery layouts and live blogging integration.

New primary navigation now features “Watch,” “Explore,” “Listen” and “Search,” as well as an updated “My News” section.

Users enjoy one-tap access to add and change topical interests easily and curate those personalized news interests under “My News.”

The app also now relies on an improved search algorithm that can also be modified based on what’s making news, giving ABC the ability to increase visibility for trending stories and topics.

Under “Listen,” users have an updated and improved library of ABC News’ audio content, including the “Start Here” podcast, “Good Morning America” audio, full episode audio from “World News Tonight,” “20/20” and “Nightline,”political podcasts from FiveThirtyEight, original feature storytelling and more.

During the upcoming 2022 elections, the ABC News app will also deliver updates to live, real-time voting result data.

In addition, election maps will have new design and interaction, and election coverage in the app will provide historical data for the first time, allowing users to examine results from previous election cycles, setting the scene for upcoming midterm elections and looking ahead to the 2024 election cycle, according to the network’s announcement.