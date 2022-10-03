WSMV switches to music from 11 One/Music

By Dak Dillon

Gray Television’s WSMV has become the first local news station to switch to music from the newly launched label 11 One/Music.

Founded by veteran music executive Randy Wachtler, formerly of 615 Music and Warner Chappell Production Music, 11 One/Music has a variety of syndicated news music packages available along with custom music capabilities.

WSMV opted for “True News” which includes a distinctive melody with a positive, upbeat style. The package includes 11 themes ranging from bright to aggressive.

“We’re thrilled to be working again with our friend and respected television executive Bob St. Charles at WSMV-TV,” Wachtler said.

WSMV previously used “In-Sink” for its music package after a long run with “The Tower.”

