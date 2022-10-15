A new generation of broadcast professionals rely on TriCaster2 Elite and NDI to produce flawless live corporate events with ease 

At 30 years of age, Samantha Torres is one of the most sought-after TriCaster operators in the U.S. – and IP-based digital production gear is all she’s ever known. Her business, Solis Digital, is booming.

The reason behind her success? It’s simple: “Using a TriCaster,” Samantha says, “I’m always assured of having a great show.”

Torres a TriCaster master – a specialist in the use of NewTek’s latest video production platform, the TriCaster 2 Elite, a top-of-the-line device that offers users groundbreaking functionalities and uncompromising flexibility.

The TriCaster 2 Elite is packed with innovative features that clients need to produce today’s post-pandemic hybrid productions, and Samantha knows how to make a TriCaster 2 Elite dance and sing. In addition to Live Call Connect, a new feature incorporated into the 2 Elite that Samantha finds indispensable is NDI Bridge, a NewTek innovation that allows a TriCaster to share NDI sources between remote sites anywhere in the world using a simple, secure network set-up.

On large live corporate shoots, it’s a delight for her to show people who have worked in the video world for decades how easy and efficient it has become with our technology.

Samantha sat down for an interview, where she discussed the versatility of modern production, her company Solis Digital, and why she works exclusively with TriCasters.

The above content is sponsor-generated content from Brainstorm. To learn more about sponsor-generated content, click here.