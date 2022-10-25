Alaraby Television studios include latest in IP facility tech from Sony

Sony has delivered an IP HD/4K-ready Live Production studio for Alaraby Television in partnership with Ideal Systems Group.

The solutions include Sony’s Live System Management (LSM) and IP Control Software for signal routing and control and configuration of the IP live production system. Sony also provided 11 4K HDC-3500 system cameras and two XV-S7000 multi-format video switchers, delivering operability for mid-range productions. Modern Home supplied 130 65-inch BRAVIA XR TVs for IPTV distribution within the premises.

“Being an IP implementation, this was a challenging project both in terms of the latest technology and strict delivery timelines to be ready in time for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Sony’s pioneering development of practical IP Live Production Solutions and their vast experience in delivering similar projects helped us at multiple levels during the various stages of the project. It was a collective effort which ultimately contributed to the success of the project,” said Ali Husseini, director of broadcast operations & visuals, Alaraby TV.

Alaraby is first major network in the Middle East to be equipped with IP HD/4K- ready technology across its three studios. The IP system enables studios, control rooms and production equipment to be shared within a facility for more efficient use of production resources.

The IP Live System provides a variety of configuration functionalities across a 430m2 newsroom, 290m2 morning studio and a 235m2 blackbox studio, so the user can build several production systems under one networked system of AV devices.

“We are delighted to work closely with Al Araby studios in Qatar to deliver optimised use of studio facilities, control rooms and the most suitable solutions to maximise programming output. Broadcasters and production companies can transform their live operations with Sony’s IP solutions, which are especially useful in busy news broadcasting environments. Our goal is to make live production more agile, flexible and cost effective through our end-to-end IP solutions. As we execute more projects in the region, we are upskilling our local partner Modern Home to support customers with after-sales services,” said Jobin Joejoe, deputy managing director, Sony Middle East and Africa.