NAB Show prepares for centennial event, opens registration for 2023 show

The 2023 NAB Show will be held from April 15-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with the annual trade show marking its 100th anniversary.

The first NAB Show was held in New York City in 1923.

For the event, the convention will celebrate the event’s history and role it has played in the broadcasting industry while focusing on future technology.

“As we mark our centennial, we also celebrate the possibilities ahead and the incredible power of NAB Show in shaping the next generation of media and entertainment,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “We look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for our community in this milestone year and into the future.”

The trade show is organized around three key areas representing the content lifecycle – create, connect and capitalize. An additional area focuses on the impact of data, AI and automation on content.

Specialized conference programs and workshops at the NAB Show include the Devoncroft Executive Summit, Post|Production World, Streaming Summit and NAB Show Conference, featuring the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology (BEIT) conference and Focus on Leadership Speaker Series, among others.