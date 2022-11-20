CBS News returns to Twitter after 40 hour break

After an approximately 40-hour hiatus on Twitter, CBS News and its owned stations and programs returned to posting on the social media platform.

After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation. — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) November 20, 2022

CBS’ News’ public relations team tweeted at 9:36 a.m. eastern that “after pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation.”

Previously, CBS News had said it was pausing its use of the platform after an internal security analysis reportedly identified security concerns.

Twitter was recently purchased by eccentric billionaire Elon Musk with the goal of taking it private — and the transition has been chaotic.

The company has reportedly laid off thousands of staffers with others quitting in protect to Musk’s purported pro-free speech and right-wing views.

There has been concern expressed that the company may not have enough technical staff remaining to keep the platform from suffering a devastating crash or remain protected against a cyberattack.

CBS News was the first national news outlet in the U.S. to publicly take a stand against Twitter, though some smaller outlets have bailed on the platform as well.

The CBS outage did not appear to officially affect the network’s entertainment or sports accounts.

CBS News notably left the door open for other shifts in its Twitter strategy.