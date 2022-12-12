EVS launches web-based editing application, IPD-VIA Create

EVS has launched a cloud-ready video editing application aimed at live production and tieing into the company’s asset management solution – MediaCeption Signature.

IPD-VIA Create provides an easy-to-use 9×16 video framing effect, a color correction feature, and the choice between thumbnail and timeline displays. It has the toolset for storyboard editing, enabling journalists and producers to begin drafting the first cut of their stories while the action is happening.

These storyboards can instantly be exported as is, while at the same time, more experienced editors can pick up these projects and continue to refine them in the timeline view, using common industry methods and familiar keyboard shortcuts.

The application was designed in collaboration with Blackbird – which has its own cloud video editing platform – and is fully integrated into EVS’ ecosystem, providing instant access to all content through an easy-to-navigate browser-based interface. As a result, users can work with their assets from anywhere in the world and immediately view and push edited content to craft editors or directly distribute it in broadcast quality to multiple channels.

“Every single component of our MediaCeption Signature solution has been built on EVS’ deep expertise and experience in live production. And since the edit-while-capture concept is at the heart of everything we do, this is a huge time saver for MediaCeption Signature users who can begin working on their projects while feeds are still being recorded and ingested. IPD-VIA Create is an exciting addition to our end-to-end live PAM workflow, as it enables faster and more efficient editing in live production, which ultimately will help production teams reach the finish line faster,” said Nicolas Bourdon of EVS.

As part of EVS’ web-based asset management platform, IPD-VIA.

Users can benefit from the central workflow engine – VIA Flow – by exporting their sequences to any destination, be it Play to Air, social media or any other target deemed necessary. The IPD-VIA Create sequences are instantly available in craft editing solutions, such as Avid Media Composer or Adobe Premiere Pro.

By leveraging Blackbird’s cloud-native technology, the application further extends the overall flexibility of the MediaCeption solution, and speaks to EVS’ Balanced Computing vision, as it can easily be deployed either on-premises or in the cloud, depending on the needs of the production.

“This is a very exciting moment for Blackbird and EVS. IPD-VIA Create affords end users with a full editing suite embedded in the EVS PAM. The suite has all the same speed, efficiency, and carbon reduction benefits that Blackbird customers enjoy. As part of a seamless end to end workflow, this state-of-the-art solution can rapidly deliver time and cost reduction efficiencies as well as enhancing end user performance through advanced functionality and Blackbird’s highly responsive patented codec. The profound knowledge, experience and skills of both companies’ teams have combined to deliver a product we are incredibly proud of and has the potential to unlock huge value for the global media industry for years to come,” said Blackbird CEO Ian McDonough.