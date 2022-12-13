Riedel acquires Inmotio’s LPM sports tracking technology

Riedel Communications has acquired the proprietary Local Position Measurement (LPM) technology from Dutch sports performance analysis expert Inmotio.

LPM is a radar technology-based system that measures the position of players and assets with an accuracy of +/- 3 cm, in high frequency (1.000 Hz), and in real-time.

Since its founding in 2006 in Amsterdam, Inmotio has grown into a provider of data-driven sports performance analysis solutions, supplying sporting teams and associations around the world with physical and tactical insights through a range of wearable, hybrid, and full optical tracking solutions.

“Inmotio is one of the true trailblazers of sports tracking, and over the years, their proprietary LPM platform has become the gold standard in sports performance measurement, far surpassing ultra-wideband trackers in terms of capabilities, user capacity, and accuracy,” said Lutz Rathmann, CEO Managed Technology, Riedel Communications.

“Now that their proven technologies meet Riedel’s innovative strength, global sales, and marketing power, the LPM solution is sure to reach a wider audience and find application in some of the world’s most high-profile projects.”

The LPM platform is the most accurate tracking technology available in the market and is based on a real-time network connected to various base stations placed around the measuring site. Athletes wear a special vest with a transponder that can be tracked in 2D and 3D space. Today’s users appreciate its unmatched precision, its operational range of up to 1000 meters, and its capacity of 1000 users.

“Here at Riedel, we are committed to driving the digital transformation in sports. After acquisitions, holdings, and investments such as Igtimi, iotis, or our R&D hub in Porto, Portugal, the LPM technology is another important milestone on our quest to make sports more tangible for consumers — and safer for athletes — through high-end sensor technology and data-driven analysis,” said Thomas Riedel, CEO and Founder, Riedel Group. “This cutting-edge technology opens up a wide range of applications to enhance the portfolio of the entire Riedel Group — even reaching far beyond the world of sports.”

Advertisement