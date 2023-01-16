CNN Business Arabic launches, providing analysis for Arabic-speaking audiences

CNN Business Arabic (الاقتصادية CNN), a regional affiliate of CNN operated by International Media Investments, has officially begun transmission from Abu Dhabi.

The network is dedicated to providing business news and economic analysis for Arabic–speaking audiences as a complimentary network to CNN Arabic. The new network is focused on new and emerging sectors in the economy such as sustainability, green investment, cryptocurrency, real estate, energy and technology.

The network includes a 24/7 news desk and a variety of regular programming including “Stock of the Day” and “Decisionmakers.”

The overall deal with CNN’s licensing unit, CNN International Commercial, is similar to deals with CNN Money Switzerland and CNN Prima News with the broadcaster also providing digital knowledge and training.

“CNN Business Arabic is a new, complementary offering to both CNN’s business output and our engagement with Arabic speakers worldwide through our existing CNN Arabic platform. We wish IMI every success in this venture, and look forward to working with the team to bring a fresh approach to how Arabic audiences can access business news and information across a range of digital platforms,” said Phil Nelson, chief operating officer, CNN International Commercial.

CNN Business Arabia joins Asharq News, which has a similar licensing deal with Bloomberg, in covering business news for the region.

CNN notes they worked closely with the team at CNN Business Arabic ahead of launch on infrastructure, training and consultancy on areas such as content production, newsroom standards and editorial standards.

On the digital side, CNN Business Arabic has built its website on Layout International’s NewsPublish platform.

In the newsroom, the network has opted for a modest setup designed for producing quick updates and interview programming. A 360-degree set includes view of the newsroom and branded columns with a desk similar to the one used by “Fareed Zakaria GPS” in CNN Studio 19Z.

International Media Investments also operates the Sky News Arabia broadcast network along with digital publications Al-Ain News and The National.