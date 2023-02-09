JVC adds NDI to broadcast camera lineup

JVC Professional Video has introduced its first NDI-compatible broadcast cameras — the GY-HC500UN, GY-HC550UN and GY-HC500SPCN, which will be on display at NAB 2023.

The cameras join JVC’s previous HC500 Series handheld camcorders, which feature optimized image processing and IP performance. Designed in direct response to systems integrator requests, the NDI-compatible versions ensure that broadcast studios, schools, churches and other facilities can seamlessly incorporate the cameras within their existing IP infrastructure as a source for live video with tally and IP remote control capability. Current HC500 Series users can also have their cameras upgraded by JVC to implement the new NDI capabilities.

Already found in several of JVC’s newest PTZ cameras, NDI (Network Device Interface) is a leading technology that allows hardware- and software-based video devices to communicate and collaborate over any standard Ethernet-based network. Among the many benefits of NDI is the reduction of hardware required to operate, and the ability to send multiple video streams over a single connection. It also allows for multiple video sources to be managed in real-time, with the easy-to-use NDI Discovery function of the network. These features not only reduce overhead costs and rack space, but also ensure simplified setup and allow for greater flexibility and creativity.

“The addition of these NDI-compatible handheld camera solutions to the JVC product line-up further strengthens the brand’s commitment to IP workflows,” said Joseph D’Amico, VP, JVC Professional Video.

“Not only does this ensure that facilities can utilize the cameras with existing infrastructure, but it also allows them to easily integrate a combination of JVC PTZ and broadcast camera solutions into one workflow ― providing a more engaging experience for viewers. We look forward to getting the NDI-enabled HC500 Series cameras into customers’ hands when they begin shipping next month.”

All HC500 Series cameras feature a one-inch 4K CMOS imager and integrated 20x zoom lens with built-in ND filters and manual zoom, focus and iris control rings. Additional features include a four-inch, high-resolution LCD screen for menu navigation; LCOS viewfinder; dual XLR inputs; 3G-SDI and HDMI video outputs; and M.2 drive slot for external SSD recording. With built-in streaming and connectivity options, the cameras provide advanced low-latency video that allows users to stream live video to Facebook and YouTube, increasing the threshold of people consuming the content.

Like all HC500 Series cameras, the newest options can record to SSD (solid state drive) media in 10-bit ProRes 422 at 4K resolution and 50/60p frame rates, when not in NDI mode. The cameras can also record several other native 4K UHD and HD file formats to support a wide range of workflows. For creative flexibility, the cameras record HDR footage in hybrid log gamma (HLG) or 10-bit J-Log modes, and support 120 fps slow-motion HD recording. These features allow for high-quality video playback, giving users the option to highlight or review previously recorded materials from anywhere.

In addition to the standard capabilities of the HC500 Series, the GY-HC500SPCN model includes the unique ability to provide sports graphic overlay with real-time updates via the Sportzcast/Genius Sports SCORELINK devices, a feature that is exclusive to JVC.

The NDI-enabled JVC GY-HC500 cameras will begin shipping March 24, 2023, with an MSRP of $3,895 USD for the GY-HC500UN; $5,900 USD for the GY-HC550UN; and $5,020 USD for the GY-HC500SPCN. Current GY-HC500 Series users will also be able to have the NDI capability added to their cameras by JVC at a cost of $450 USD.