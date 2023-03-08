TSL showcasing IP and audio innovation at 2023 NAB Show

TSL will be showcasing its modular and scalable approach to building IP environments at the upcoming NAB 2023 event held in Las Vegas, NV from April 15 – 19 (booth C2416). With broadcast infrastructure trending towards an all-IP environment, standards-based IP media transport is fast becoming the default for new broadcast installations. At the same time, hybrid architectures and devices offer a bridge from existing technology to IP media transport and control.

The TSL NAB showcase will demonstrate how customers can utilize its MPA1-MIX-NET audio monitor, X-Connect IP Routing Control System and Insite infrastructure management solutions to mix and match IP and non-IP devices, as well as configure virtualized and cloud-based broadcast environments dynamically and responsively. The vendor-agnostic solutions are capable of reducing power consumption from 80% to 50%, enabling customers to increase content creation capacity without expanding their processing footprint using the equipment of their choice.

“It is increasingly clear that IP is the future, and to get there, we have to build products that provide a bridge to the new IP paradigm with familiar workflows and monitoring tools, but which will also be completely at home in an all-IP world,” Ian Godfrey, president of TSL Inc. “We know it takes time to migrate from legacy to IP, so we let you thrive in either or both worlds, without compromise. And with Flex Control Network and TSL’s updated GTP processing platform, either on dedicated hardware or in the cloud, we can boost productivity with home and remote working or REMI production.”

TSL Products Shown @ NAB 2023:

MPA1-MIX-NET

MPA1-MIX-NET is a 1U audio confidence monitor and mixer with 16 instantly recallable independent mixes. Designed to ease the transition towards IP media transport, the unit is ideal for ST 2110 trucks and installations. A 1G AoIP connection provides 64 channels of input, with a further 64 available via an optional MADI SFP. Support for in-band NMOS is built-in for integration with TSL control and leading third-party systems.

User interfaces are critical in high-pressure production environments, so the MPA1-MIX-NET’s design is informed by users like global production experts NEP. One example is the “V”-shaped layout of the controls for accurate fingertip navigation in low-light environments. Additionally, SNMP integration allows remote configuration changes for added flexibility and improved productivity.

X-Connect IP Routing Control System

X-Connect is an IP routing and control ecosystem with three main elements: a control layer to discover and qualify participating devices, a user interface, and a control processor. The combination creates a virtual router that can be integrated with products like TSL’s TallyMan. In addition, TSL’s Virtual Panels – or a wide range of other control surfaces – can be connected to provide a comprehensive, flexible and robust routing solution.

Advertisement

From an operator’s point of view, an X-Connect workflow presents itself as a conventional baseband router built on IP technology that allows a cost effective, staged approach to adopting IP.

Insite Infrastructure Management

For maximum efficiency, customers need real-time management data. Insite is a standards-based monitoring, reporting and alarm notification system that runs in a browser. Its configurable and virtualized infrastructure management system can monitor an entire facility.

Insite discovers and connects to IP devices and, over SNMP or Modbus, harvests and displays control and alarm status. Alarms and notifications are delivered via email or SMS. A central database logs all required information for future reporting and trend analysis.

Insite is compatible with TSL’s latest generation of intelligent power distribution units. Together these solutions combine to offer customers improved sustainability through the remote monitoring and control of power consumption to enable targeted and measurable reductions.

Insite is also vendor agnostic, providing choice and flexibility for customers.