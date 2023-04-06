TSL audio monitoring solutions offer a hybrid bridge to IP production

TSL today announced new technology enhancements ahead of NAB 2023. The company will showcase for the first time on booth C2416 its new MPA1-MIX-NET solution alongside its flagship Precision Audio Monitoring (PAM) range, both of which provide smooth migration paths to IP.

In addition to the technology showcase, TSL announces the appointment of media expert Steve Cole as TSL Audio Product Manager.

MPA1-MIX-NET – Simple Confidence Monitoring

Easing the transition to IP is MPA1-MIX-NET, TSL’s newest 1U audio confidence monitor and mixer with 16 instantly recallable independent mixes. Designed in collaboration with NEP, the MPA1-MIX-NET is ideal for ST 2110 trucks and installations. A 1G AoIP connection provides 64 channels of input, with a further 64 available via an optional MADI SFP. Support for in-band NMOS is built-in for integration with TSL control and leading third-party systems. Additionally, SNMP integration allows remote configuration changes for added flexibility and improved productivity.

Premium Audio Monitoring

TSL’s flagship PAM range continues to evolve, offering market-leading sound quality, reliability and an unmatched range of inputs and outputs that set the bar for performance. The PAM dashboard provides users with helpful system health information such as software/hardware version information, temperatures and fan speeds as well as diagnostic information such as PTP lock status, IP packet counters and multicast addresses and port numbers of the essences currently being subscribed to.

Ian Vysick, All Mobile Video Audio Development Specialist, elaborates on the quality and performance of the PAM range, “When we did A/B comparisons with other manufacturers, we found the sound differences were significant. The TSL PAM has a clean, clear sound, which is important in a noisy atmosphere such as a mobile unit. The ability to quickly go between speaker and headphone volume and muting is a nice touch. The quick setup of user buttons and the different I/O capabilities is key as there are many different signals during the course of a production that need to be monitored.” Ian adds, “We have quite a few of the PAM units and, being that they are in critical QC’ing positions, their reliability and ease of use has been key to their success with AMV. I’m proud to say we have a close relationship that will continue into the future.”