Ross Video goes larger with latest Carbonite Ultra 60 switcher

Ross Video has introduced an upgraded Carbonite production switcher aimed at larger and complex production, with 60 inputs and 25 outputs.

The new modular design of Carbonite Ultra 60, combined with its being based on a software-defined hardware platform, makes upgrading from HD to UHD more accessible and potentially more affordable.

“When we launched the first edition of Carbonite at NAB 12 years ago, we introduced a new class of production switcher that went beyond the capabilities of many products twice its size and price,” said Nigel Spratling of Ross Video.

“Since that time, we’ve continued to develop the range of Carbonite products to the point where Carbonite Ultra has become the most popular mid-sized production switcher on the market. With the announcement of Carbonite Ultra 60, we’ve taken another massive step forward in our production switcher offering with the biggest, fastest, and most powerful Carbonite to date.”

Features of the Carbonite Ultra 60

Carbonite Ultra 60 supports an I/O of up to 60×25 in HD or UHD. The modular 3RU frame can be configured as 36×15 and expanded should demand increase.

Although Ultra 60 leverages the latest hardware technology to provide incredible performance, it shares the DNA of Carbonite Ultra, including its entire feature set.

The Carbonite Ultra 60 platform goes beyond simple layering and transitions with onboard Frame Syncs, Format Converters, MultiViewers, and more.

From SD to UHD and beyond, Carbonite Ultra 60 supports most major formats and frame rates. Plus, HDR and WCG support are built in as well, making Carbonite Ultra 60 an ideal system with which to grow.

Audio mixing and processing capabilities are available with an easy-to-install license key.

The Carbonite Ultra 60 package features modular I/O boards, making it easier and less costly for customers to leverage the switcher’s incredible feature set without buying more I/O than necessary while supporting future growth. Additionally, it is the first Carbonite with an internal power supply for easier installation.

Carbonite Ultra 60 is an ideal solution for facilities that need the power, affordability, and feature set of Carbonite but require more inputs and outputs than previously available. Finally, Carbonite Ultra 60 provides the same I/O capacity, without compromise, in both HD and UHD.

