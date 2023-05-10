DraftKings adds FAST channel, DraftKings Network

DraftKings has launched a free ad-supported TV service (FAST) offering via Samsung’s ecosystem, branded as DraftKings Network. This marks the first time a U.S. sportsbook has launched a FAST offering on Samsung’s service, reaching Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, Family Hub appliances and online users.

DraftKings Network’s initial programming slate includes:

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Baseball insights from national voice Jared Carrabis

Golic and Smetty with Mike Golic Sr. and Jessica Smetana

GoJo featuring Mike Golic Jr.

Ross Tucker’s Football podcast

Select VSiN programming like Follow the Money with Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard

DraftKings Network won’t be limited to Samsung TV Plus. The network will also be available as a video-stream on DraftKingsNetwork.com and as podcasts on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Twitch, among other platforms.

A key feature of the network is a scrolling ticker at the bottom of the screen, providing real-time scores, odds, and a QR code directing customers to tailored DraftKings Network offers.

“In bringing together some of the most authentic sports and entertainment voices under one umbrella, DraftKings Network is the destination for ‘In on the Action’ sports fans and content they love,” said Stacie McCollum.

DraftKings competitor FanDuel also is in the television space with its FanDuel TV offering, which launched in August 2022 via cable and satellite providers through a rebranding of TVG.