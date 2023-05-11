IATSE forms commission to study AI impacts on entertainment and media industry

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has announced the creation of the IATSE Commission on Artificial Intelligence. This commission aims to bring together union members, representatives, and external experts to explore the challenges and opportunities presented by the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry.

Matthew D. Loeb of IATSE, emphasized the importance of understanding AI’s impact on the industry and its members in a statement. He compared the significance of this technological shift to the transition from silent films to “talkies” and the introduction of color in movies.

“Just as when silent films became talkies and as the big screen went from black-and-white to full color, the IATSE Commission on Artificial Intelligence is part of our commitment to embracing new technologies. We will work to equip our members with the skills to navigate this technological advancement, and to ensure that the transition into this new era prioritizes the interests and well-being of our members and all entertainment workers.”

The commission will study AI technologies and their potential effects on jobs within the entertainment industry, particularly those under IATSE’s jurisdiction.

Additionally, it will explore how contract provisions, legislation, and training programs can be adapted to ensure equitable distribution of the benefits resulting from increased productivity through AI among all stakeholders.

The IATSE Commission on Artificial Intelligence will comprise representatives from various areas within IATSE’s jurisdiction and subject matter experts from academia and the tech industry. The commission will begin its work immediately, with its findings and recommendations scheduled for presentation at the IATSE General Executive Board’s Midsummer meeting in July 2023.