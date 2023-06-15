Case Study: Sinclair’s WCIV features Brightline lighting instruments

Sinclair Broadcast Group recently enlisted Brightline, a lighting systems manufacturer, to provide new lighting instruments for ABC News 4, WCIV.

The collaboration was part of a comprehensive studio rebuild, equipping the station with a complete studio lighting package, new set, and LED display technology.

“Projects of this scope are personally the most rewarding,” said Mark Nadeau of Sinclair Broadcasting Group, who spearheaded the project design and execution with Eric Castagne.

“Pulling together all the elements helps create a fresh visual identification for the station.”

To Nadeau, balancing elements such as flesh tones, set color, and LED wall illumination is an essential part of establishing a consistent look for WCIV’s broadcasts. “With lighting being such a major part of the project, partnering with Brightline is always a win,” Nadeau added.

The project’s scope covered various components, including a new floor surface, the design and implementation of the set and lighting plan, and the construction of multiple set areas with internal color-changing capabilities. Furthermore, the studio is now equipped with large, high-resolution LED screens and video displays, backed by an efficient lighting and control system.

Brightline’s system includes LED upgrades to WCIV’s previous fluorescent fixtures, SeriesONE studio fixtures for soft light in each set area, Mako and Minnow profile spotlights, and Lupo fresnels that provide hard light. This comprehensive lighting overhaul enhances the station’s visual quality, which is crucial to engaging audiences.

The recent project marks the third time Sam Cercone, managing partner at Brightline, has provided lighting solutions for WCIV. His initial installation was completed in the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo in 1989 when the station’s original building was flooded. The subsequent projects included a fluorescent conversion in the existing building and the recent upgrade to variable white LED fixtures.

Reflecting on the long-term collaboration, Cercone said, “Visiting the studio numerous times over decades, the importance of integrated component longevity becomes obvious. The upgraded fluorescent lights were amortized years ago, but now that equipment has new life.”

Cercone highlighted Brightline’s commitment to creating product lines around silent, convection-cooled designs, which significantly extend the fixtures’ use due to a lack of moving parts. Many of Brightline’s studio fixtures have operated daily for more than 20 years, and this lifespan is expected to extend further due to the recent redesign.

The partnership between Sinclair Broadcast Group and Brightline demonstrates the power of long-term collaboration and innovation in the broadcasting industry. The significant transformation of WCIV’s studio underscores the role of advanced technology and lighting systems in enhancing the viewing experience. Through the integration of high-quality lighting fixtures and modern design elements, the broadcaster aims to foster increased audience engagement for each show they produce.