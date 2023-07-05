Dalet completes AWS Foundational Technical Review for Dalet Flex, joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Dalet has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program and completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for Dalet Flex, the award-winning cloud-native media logistics platform.

These achievements reinforce Dalet’s global relationship with AWS and accelerates servicing customers who seek to run cloud-native media operations with enhanced performance and security standards.

To successfully complete the AWS FTR, AWS Partners must adopt specific best practices around security, reliability and operational excellence as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Dalet’s focus on security and long-standing ISO/IEC 27001 certification, combined with a mature global cloud operations team that’s recognized for its best practices, can keep customers’ data secure and operations online when migrating to the cloud.

As members of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions running on, or integrating with, AWS, Dalet meets AWS best practices and standards that are designed to produce better customer outcomes.

“The attractiveness of a cloud-native platform like Dalet Flex is the scalability and elasticity achieved running on AWS. As your workload shifts and evolves, you can rightsize your operations on the fly,” comments Lincoln Spiteri, CTO, Dalet. “With our completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review and being part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, our customers can be confident that Dalet adheres to the AWS Well-Architected Framework, providing a seamless customer cloud experience, wherever they are in their journey.”

Dalet Flex powers collaborative workflows for a broad range of media-centric organizations, including customers Fox Sports Australia, STARZ, the French Professional Football League (LFP), Sony Pictures International, and Peloton.

With Dalet Flex, customers benefit from a smooth and seamless journey to the cloud with flexible SaaS deployment options, which include hybrid and fully cloud-hosted and operated.

Dalet Flex offers customers outstanding elasticity and scalability to cover a wide range of workflows including:

Modern Archive Management and Monetization – Cost-effectively and quickly migrate aging archives into a modern content library for collaborative use and unlimited monetization opportunities.

Powerful Media Supply Chain and Distribution – Orchestrate, automate, scale and analyze content packaging and global distribution.

Streamlined Production Asset Management – Integrate and orchestrate production and media asset management to eliminate production silos and processing friction that bogs down collaboration.

Advertisement

All Dalet solutions are backed by world-class cloud services and a globally distributed customer success team that offers a 24/7 follow-the-sun support model in 12 languages.