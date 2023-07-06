‘CBS Mornings’ points out ‘GMA’ was a little late to the Threads party, gets checked

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“CBS Mornings” took to newly-launched social platform Threads this morning in an attempt to throw shade at rival “Good Morning America” — and that broadcast’s social team fired back spectacularly.

At 6:42 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, the third-place @cbsmornings Threads account posted this message:

“👋 Hey, @todayshow, we’re a little worried about our friends at GMA (Where are they at?) See you at 7 a.m. ET 🌞,” tagging NBC News’ “Today” which did have an active account at the time.

The post was in response to the fact that the @goodmorningamerica handle had not been activated on Threads yet (as of the posting).

Threads was originally slated for a July 6 launch, but ended up going live July 5, 2023.

Later, at 8:22 a.m., the @goodmorningamerica account did reply with a GIF taken from the film “The Princess Diaries 2.”

It features star Julie Andrews, in character as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, addressing valet Joe, played by Hector Elizondo, saying the iconic line “The Queen is never late, everybody else is simply early.”

The GIF also included the line displayed on-screen, though it used “the” instead of “a.”

Touché, GMA. The queen has spoken. All hail the queen (of morning TV).