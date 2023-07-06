JVC Professional Video shipping new workflow for smaller productions

JVC Professional Video has announced the availability of its new workflow solutions aimed at smaller production teams―such as classrooms, courthouses, houses of worship, college sports broadcasters and local news OTA stations.

Among these are the new KM-IP8 and KM-IP8S4 CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switchers, the RM-LP350G CONNECTED CAM vMix Control Surface, the KM-HD6 CONNECTED CAM Six-Input Switcher and the RM-LP5G CONNECTED CAM Compact Joystick PTZ Controller.

“The release of these affordable new production tools will enable budget conscious studios, venues and arenas to have high-quality, glass to glass workflow solutions,” said Joseph D’Amico, Vice President, JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation. “With growing expectations from viewers for broadcast-quality content, JVC developed these products to provide price effective, easy to configure equipment and support. These solutions will undoubtedly increase the creative production possibilities for venues around the world.”

Included among the new solutions are the two-time award-winning KM-IP8 and KM-IP8S4 CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switchers, which can each manage a minimum of eight NDI|HX inputs and comes standard with vMix 4K licensed software for Windows 11 Pro. The KM-IP8S4 also features four 3G-SDI inputs with bi-directional connectors and mini-SDI-to-SDI cables. Both devices offer several output options, including one 3G-SDI, one HDMI and four DisplayPorts; as well as a Gigabit Ethernet network port. Additionally, the KM-IP8 and KM-IP8S4 are optimized for switching live programming in SD up to full HD 1080 60P.

Designed for use with the KM-IP8 Studio Computer, the RM-LP350G CONNECTED CAM vMix Control Surface enables traditional-style switching in the vMix environment. It provides four-channel PTZ camera presets, panning and zoom, and features a low-profile transition fader. The controller also supports 12-channel PGM and PVW switching, as well as selectable PGM/PVW in four groups of 12 downstream key settings.

Offered both as standalone and in a package, the KM-HD6 CONNECTED CAM Six-Input Switcher features four SDI and two HDMI inputs, with a USB Type-C output for livestreaming through a computer to popular video conferencing applications, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. Additional output options include two 3G/HD/SD-SDI, one HDMI PGM (program) and one SDI AUX, as well as one each of HDMI and SDI multi-view outputs. The switcher also boasts a variety of production options, such as automatic cut transitions; mix, fade and wipe effects; adjustable PiP/PoP window; and a GPIO interface for live tally. Further, the integrated audio mixer features 3.5mm and RCA audio inputs and outputs, along with USB Type-C HDMI- and SDI-embedded audio.

The RM-LP5G CONNECTED CAM Compact Joystick PTZ Controller features a dual-axis joystick and zoom bridge, capable of managing up to five PTZ cameras. This compact solution supports VISCA, UDP and PELCO P/D control protocols over IP, RS422 and RS232. Additionally, the controller’s four-color LED multiscreen display affords ease of setup and operation. Available only as part of a bundled package with two or more JVC CONNECTED CAM PTZ cameras, the controller is perfect for smaller market organizations looking to provide network-caliber productions.