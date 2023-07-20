Houston station rolls out new version of WX vehicle

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

KPRC in Houston, Texas, has debuted a new version of its “Storm Tracker 2” vehicle.

The vehicle is an F-series Ford pickup truck with cap enclosing the bed.

Wireless receivers and transmission gear along with various weather instruments are installed on the roof, which is also outfitted with utility racks that include exterior lighting.

The vehicle has souped-up tires and wheels as well as a grill guard. The truck also has multiple cameras.

KPRC got a new Storm Tracker vehicle and it is SO COOL!! I’m thrilled to storm chase in this once our heat wave ends ⛈ #stormtracker @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/iIqCv5UNNl — Caroline Brown (@KPRC2Caroline) July 18, 2023

The entire vehicle is wrapped in a branded skin featuring the station’s “Storm Tracker 2” logo that has been rotated slightly.

The design features a bold red panel near the back with a large hurricane symbol. The front portion of the livery is blue with a raindrop motif along with hints of lightning bolts and circular radar imagery.

The two sections are separated by a bold diagonal element.

Much of the imagery ties into the station’s graphics package.