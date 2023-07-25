AE Live acquires Silver Spoon with eye towards US market

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

AE Live has announced its acquisition of Silver Spoon, a provider of innovative, real-time virtual production content. The deal, which was announced on July 25, 2023, is part AE Live’s ongoing efforts to cement its position in the US broadcast market.

Silver Spoon, based in Brooklyn, has gained attention in the sports broadcasting world for its use of virtual production technology.

Silver Spoon’s integration into AE Live group is expected to enhance the latter’s capabilities and contribute to the wide range of services it provides to its global clients. The acquisition follows that of New Zealand-based Ignite in 2020, which established a significant presence for AE Live in Singapore and Malaysia.

“Silver Spoon’s innovative virtual production capabilities will dovetail perfectly with our award-winning creative agency, Ignite,” said AE Live CEO, Nick Baily. Baily also noted the timing of the acquisition aligns perfectly with AE Live’s aspirations to be a significant player in the US broadcast sector, following recent contract wins.

Notable projects for Silver Spoon have included a partnership with CBS and Nickelodeon for the “Nickmas” game and augmented reality ‘team-mojis’ for CBS Sports’ March Madness coverage.

Silver Spoon was also instrumental in Fox’s “Alter Ego” entertainment program and other commercial productions.

Advertisement