Ultimate Support Systems Releases New Broadcast Mic Stand

Ultimate Support Systems has released its new BCM-300 Deluxe Broadcast Mic Stand. Featuring a modern design, the stand brings fluid functionality and comfortability together in a single, sleek model that is intended to be camera friendly. From conference calls and podcasts to livestreams and radio shows, the BCM-300 fits the needs of a large variety of production value-oriented users.

“We developed the BCM-300 mic stand in direct response to customer requests, and we feel the solution exemplifies the goal we have of providing customers with the tools and support they need to enhance their AV experiences,” said Paul Nunn, Creative Director, ACT Entertainment. “Each of the thoughtful features of the BCM-300 contributes to a stand that is as visually appealing as it is well designed and ensures it does not distract from intended presentation.”

With its low-profile, clamp-based mounting system, the stand can be affixed to any flat surface, making it perfect for mobile applications. Additionally, with a max height of 37-inches and a three-point adjustment system, the BCM-300 can be adapted to fit each space in the best possible way. The extended-length 3.75-inch drop mechanism also provides more fluid rotation for side-connecting mics such as the Shure SM7B and other similarly designed mic models.

Built-in cable management clips and a threading knob at the central hinge point of the stand keep the XLR cable out of sight. Additionally, with the closed body design of the stand, internal springs are noiseless and invisible, while the easy-grip adjustment knobs make it a simple task to adjust the stand and keep it in place. Finally, the internal spring system can be disengaged to allow for low-friction operation with semi-tightened knobs or re-engaged to provide additional strength and security for heavier mic designs.