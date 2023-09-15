U.S. Hispanic audiences embrace streaming, citing trust and quality

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As the media landscape evolves, the U.S. Hispanic audience is significantly shifting toward streaming platforms.

According to new data from Nielsen, Hispanic adults spent over half (50.7%) of their viewing time on streamed content in July 2023. This represents a substantial 13% higher rate than the general U.S. population, which stood at 37.7%.

Nielsen’s report titled “Hispanic Audience in Focus: Trust in media – the key factor driving the shift to streaming,” dives deep into the factors influencing Hispanic viewership choices.

The findings point to trust as a central element. A recent sentiment study revealed that over half of Hispanic audiences believe quality and trustworthiness in media content are paramount. Spanish-language dominant viewers, meanwhile, maintain a strong connection to broadcast channels, clocking in at just under 30%.

Trust in news and information is immensely important, with over 50% of Hispanic respondents emphasizing its significance. This underscores the Hispanic community’s unwavering demand for genuine and trustworthy content.

Furthermore, language plays a significant role in shaping trust.

Younger generations of Hispanics perceive Spanish language programming as more reliable, reflecting the importance of cultural and linguistic resonance in content creation.

While streaming emerges as the dominant choice for Hispanic audiences—with over 50% finding it most relevant—there is a generational split in media preferences. Younger Hispanics are increasingly drawn to streaming services, where they feel their values are more authentically portrayed. In contrast, older generations prefer news and traditional broadcast programming, reflecting their trust in established platforms.

Advertisement

Nielsen’s report emphasizes the ongoing need for enhanced representation in media. But it’s not just about casting; it’s about ensuring the portrayal of values and a deep cultural understanding of the community. This emphasis on authentic representation extends to advertising, with about 63% of Hispanics stating they’re more inclined to support brands that depict people like them.

Finally, the report finds that 84% of Hispanics prefer brands that play a constructive role in their community.