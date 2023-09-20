Book showcases floor plans of famous TV homes

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A new book offers a fun and nostalgic look at production design and set decoration for TV sitcoms and dramas.

The book, titled “Behind the Screens,” features 35 full-color floor plans of environments inhabited by the likes of Lucy and Ethel, Rachel and Monica and Homer and Marge.

The drawings not only attempt to replicate the layouts of the apartments (with some creative license given that some TV homes are not architecturally possible) as well as furnishings and belongings of the characters.

Versions of these drawings have circulated on social media and other mediums for years, but this is the first time the work, created by artist Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde has been collected into a single print edition.

Shows featured include “Seinfeld,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Friends” while more recent shows include “Schitt’s Creek” and “Killing Eve.”

Filmmaker filmmaker, writer, and pop culture fanatic Neal E. Fischer provides written commentary to accompany the drawings.

The book is similar to one titled “TV Sets” by Mark Bennett, first published in 1998. Bennett’s work took the approach of showing the environments as blueprints — literally printed with blue backgrounds and blue lines — but furnishings were also included in some plans.

Advertisement

Another title, “Sitcom Style,” by Diana Friedman, takes a photography-only approach to showing sets from popular TV shows. The photos are accompanied by tips from production designers and set decorators and also gives interior design advice for how to create similar looks in your own home.