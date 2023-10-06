Grass Valley introduces new Kayenne Production Switcher control surfaces

Grass Valley has introduced new production switcher bundles for sports, entertainment, news and any other event that attracts huge audiences worldwide.

By combining newly redesigned Kayenne modular Video Production Center surfaces with the K-Frame XP video processing engines, Grass Valley has “galvanized its commitment to support broadcasters and media & entertainment organizations of all sizes well into the future. The modules that compose the Kayenne control surface are very reminiscent of what operators have enjoyed for over 10 years with some exciting twists,” the company says.

“We’ve listened to our users and by drawing on our Kayenne design heritage and innovated by adding touchscreen areas, additional tactile feel for 8-keyer recall buttons, new Panel Control and Menu Control Units, along with new easily sourced standardized cabling – all of which enables future customer-defined operational enhancements,” said Greg Huttie, Grass Valley VP production switching.

“The added plus of these new bundles is that they come at a reduced price, giving users a more affordable offering with all the same creative power that is expected from a premier Grass Valley switcher, all while making the lives of TDs and EICs easier.”

While the Kayenne K-Frame XP bundles are specifically designed for larger productions, Grass Valley’s “Any Surface, Any Engine” philosophy affords panels such as Korona and Karerra to be paired with any K-Frame including the CXP, SXP, low-cost V-series, or software-based switcher offerings powered by AMPP, providing users with flexibility coupled with a roadmap for growth, when needed.

Additionally, K-Frame engines can now be fitted with a JPEG XS board, for advanced IP inputs and outputs, based on the user’s requirements complementing the native JPEG-XS support found in Grass Valley LDX 100 series cameras and the latest C135 compact camera.