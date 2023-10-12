Magnifi brings AI-powered action highlights to Hong Kong China Rugby’s Premiership

Magnifi has announced a new partnership with Hong Kong China Rugby (HKCR) to support the 2023/2024 season of the Nan Fung Group | SEWIT Hong Kong Premiership, with AI-powered video highlights of the games.

This collaboration is set to transform the viewing experience for rugby fans across the region and marks an exciting new chapter for HKCR as it aims to enhance the viewing experience of rugby fans across the region, with the automatic generation and sharing of Premiership action highlights using Magnifi’s technology.

It will also elevate the overall engagement of rugby enthusiasts and fans by seamlessly capturing key moments like incredible tries, try-saving tackles, and unstoppable team attacks, and providing digital-ready video highlights, eliminating the need for a video editor.

“We are thrilled to announce this collaboration,” said Vinayak Shrivastav, CEO of Magnifi. “With our partnership, we embark on an exciting new chapter dedicated to elevating the rugby viewing experience throughout the region. Through the use of Magnifi’s cutting-edge technology, we aim to provide rugby fans with an effortless way to relive the exhilarating moments of Premiership action. It’s all about making rugby accessible, enjoyable, and memorable for everyone.”

“We are very excited to welcome Magnifi as an important partner for Nan Fung Group|SEWIT Hong Kong Premiership. The collaboration shows our commitment to innovation and enhancing the sport of rugby in Hong Kong. There is a growing demand from sports fans for short videos showing highlights and key moments from sports events. By leveraging Magnifi’s technology and providing fans with more engaging audiovisual content, we aim to attract a broader audience and captivate existing fans,” said Robbie McRobbie, CEO of Hong Kong China Rugby.

The 2023/2024 Nan Fung Group|SEWIT Premiership will bring together six men’s teams and six women’s teams, as they compete in 15 league rounds, culminating in the Grand Championship semi-finals and grand finals. To enhance the excitement, one men’s and one women’s Premiership Game of the Week will be chosen for highlight creation during each round.

The partnership between HKCR and Magnifi is poised to kick off right away. Rugby enthusiasts can look forward to an enriched viewing experience at the upcoming Nan Fung Group | SEWIT Hong Kong Premiership Super Saturday this weekend on 7 October. This event marks the introduction of AI-powered highlights, which will bring an additional layer of enjoyment to the already thrilling games.