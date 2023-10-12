Ross Video ready for NAB Show New York

Ross Video is gearing up for The 2023 NAB Show New York, where the spotlight will be on innovation that offers new creative possibilities. Under the theme, “From vision to reality, let’s make it real,” Ross Video is preparing to ignite the imagination of attendees with a range of next-generation video production solutions. Ross Video’s booth will be a hub of interactive demonstrations and expert discussion. From harnessing the power of AI, optimizing LED content management, and embracing the potential of hyperconverged production, Ross will be exploring how the latest technology can enhance production workflows and make even the wildest vision possible.

At NAB Show New York, guests at booth #717 can explore a range of Ross solutions, including:

Hyperconverged Solutions

The Ultrix Hyperconverged platform dramatically shrinks the broadcast infrastructure footprint with massive savings in space, cabling, and power consumption. The new Ultrix FR12 combines 288×288 12G Routing, Audio Processing, Audio Mixing, MultiViewers, Frame Syncs, and Production Switchers into one configurable package.

New additions include:

– ULTRIX-MODX-IO – a modular I/O card for Ultrix, increasing I/O support, granularity, and maximizing port utilization.

– ULTRIX-IPX-IO – an IP card for Ultrix that enhances ST 2110 IP workflows with greater bandwidth capabilities and new efficiencies in distributed architectures.

– The Ultristream license, which facilitates streaming multiviewer outputs directly from Ultrix via NDI, provides unparalleled multiviewer accessibility, including on the Ultrix FR12’s Smart Door.

– The Ultriproc license brings procamp, color correction, and SDR/HDR processing capabilities into Ultrix.

– SmartCORE functionality, which cohesively merges control over Ultrix internal processing and connected Opengear resources on a unified interface for superior control system efficiency and seamless workflows.

– A highlight in the Opengear range, the SFC-6901 is a multifunctional, high-density, and fiber-conserving quad-channel 12G SDI fiber converter configurable to handle fiber transmission and regeneration.

LED Content Management Solutions

In 2021, Ross acquired D3LED, bringing in core LED display technology. At this year’s NAB Show New York, we are excited to present a member of our LED product portfolio, the Perform Series 1.56, featuring an advanced LED display that exemplifies outstanding performance across applications in Sports & Live Events (SLE) and digital signage. Additionally, we will showcase our cutting-edge processing engines and innovative remote power solutions, illustrating the culmination of our relentless commitment to technological excellence.

Displays will be shown in applications for Sports, Live Events, and Digital Signage with XPression Tessera, known for its capability to integrate seamlessly with LED video walls and displays, allowing for dynamic and synchronized graphics and content.

Show attendees can also get their hands on the highly acclaimed Carbonite Ultra 60, a totally new class of production switcher from Ross. Ultra 60 brings the I/O capacity and layering functionality of a large switcher to a switcher with the size, simplicity, and pricing of the much-loved medium Carbonite series. Its three full MEs and modular design make it easy to scale inputs up (or down) as requirements change, bridging the gap between traditional switcher classes and bringing enterprise-level production capabilities to growing content producers.

AI-Powered Newsroom Workflow Solutions

Ross Video will explore how AI can be used to better plan and fulfill newsroom content and solve the complexities of automated content playout with demos of how ChatGPT integrates with their newsroom ideation software, Inception, and Ross’ new Media Asset Management platform, Streamline Pro.

Streamline Pro provides a shared space for both the newsroom and creative departments to understand what content is required, so it’s faster and simpler for teams to stay on the same page. When the content is finalized, Streamline Pro automates the entire process of preparing it for air, making those challenges a thing of the past.

Cameras Robotic Systems

Attendees will have the chance to see the latest evolution from our Robotics portfolio at booth #717, with developments including:

X350 with Touchscreen

Show attendees can step into the future of remote camera applications with Ross’ X350 Pan & Tilt Head, the newest member of the CMS family. Perfectly designed for capturing high-quality images, the X350 offers a touchscreen interface, a comprehensive suite of camera connectivity options, and virtual tracking data. Its anti-backlash gears guarantee smooth, precise movements, while the 5” color touchscreen makes configuration easy. The X350’s compact footprint makes it ideal for almost any environment.

Vision[Ai]ry Ft Facial Tracking Software

Ross will be exhibiting Vision[Ai]ry Ft, a revolutionary AI-based facial tracking technology that redefines the way faces are tracked within the video stream directly from the camera. This groundbreaking technology automatically adjusts for variations in talent positioning and posture. With the ability to save framing settings to templates, Vision[Ai]ry Ft empowers a hands-free camera workflow, ensuring consistently well-framed images. The robust detection algorithm ensures accurate detection of faces, even with diverse poses, head coverings, and accessories.

“We’re excited to meet with our customers, gain insights into their solutions’ requirements and obstacles, and collaborate on fresh and inventive production ideas,” said Mark Cooke, Director of Sales, USA East of Ross Video. “At our booth, we will present comprehensive workflow solutions that seamlessly blend remarkable production quality with operational efficiency. Attendees will have the opportunity for hands-on experiences with our cutting-edge products, including our Perform Series LED display, Hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, and the Carbonite Ultra 60.”