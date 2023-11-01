Charter goes DTC with Spectrum SportsNet+, Los Angeles Lakers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Charter’s Spectrum SportsNet has introduced Spectrum SportsNet+, a subscription-based streaming service that allows fans to catch live Los Angeles Lakers games. This marks the network’s inaugural venture into the growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) market.

Launched in late October, Spectrum SportsNet+ offers access to its viewers in Southern California, Hawaii, and Southern Nevada at $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the entire season. Subscribers will enjoy a continuous stream of the network’s offerings, including live Lakers matchups and exclusive content.

Dan Finnerty of Spectrum Sports emphasized the service’s timing with the NBA season’s start, aiming to cater to a broader fanbase regardless of traditional pay TV subscriptions.

Spectrum SportsNet, originally part of Time Warner Cable Sports, was acquired by Charter in 2012. Since then, Charter has been adapting to the evolving media landscape, where traditional cable is waning in favor of digital streaming. The move to include direct-to-consumer applications, like the anticipated ESPN service, in certain Charter packages, represents the company’s commitment to innovation and growth in a shifting market.

This shift is mirrored in the Regional Sports Network (RSN) sector, which is exploring new models amid growing business challenges and the need to connect with audiences across streaming platforms.

Other teams, including the NBA’s Utah Jazz and LA Clippers, and the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, have also developed DTC applications to serve local fans directly.

Spectrum SportsNet+ is not a standalone application but integrates within the NBA’s digital platform, accessible through the NBA app and NBA.com, and compatible with various devices. The service debuted with the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on October 29.

As the media industry continues to adapt to consumer preferences, Spectrum SportsNet+ represents an evolving value proposition for viewers and a potential blueprint for RSNs navigating the new era of sports consumption.

