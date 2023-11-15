Horowitz Research highlights Latinx dissatisfaction with media portrayal

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In a recent study by Horowitz Research, a significant portion of Hispanic/Latinx Americans expressed dissatisfaction with their portrayal in news media.

The study, titled “FOCUS Latinx: State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Consumer Engagement 2023,” found that 43% of Hispanic/Latinx consumers believe the news media does a poor or average job in representing their community and in the number of Hispanic/Latinx reporters.

The study’s findings vary with language preference among Latinx audiences. English-oriented Latinx individuals are more critical of their portrayal in mainstream media compared to those who are bilingual/bicultural or Spanish-dominant. This discrepancy suggests that Spanish-language media may be doing a better job in representing the Hispanic/Latinx community.

Adriana Waterston, EVP and Insights and Strategy Lead for Horowitz Research, emphasized the importance of representation across all spectrums of Latinx audiences. She noted that mainstream news organizations need to work on including more diverse voices and perspectives.

To address this issue, Horowitz Research developed the JADE Score, a tool designed to help news media organizations improve the diversity and equity of their on-air content. This audit tool guides local news station managers, news directors and journalists in making informed decisions about the stories they cover and how they present them.

The broader report aims to assist media companies, advertisers, advertising/marketing agencies, and PR firms in making informed decisions about Latinx marketing and outreach. It delves into various segments of Latinx consumers and their attitudes towards key topics.

The research, conducted among 606 Latinx adults aged 18 and above in August 2023, ensures representation of the overall U.S. Latinx population through weighted data. The report is part of a series that includes editions focused on different communities, such as FOCUS Black and FOCUS Asian.

